Three ways to lessen negative thinking.

Health
September 13, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Fighting osteoporosis and preventing fall-related injuries What are dental sealants? Real decisions and moderation When hard things happen Understanding the aging brain The spirit of Alzheimer’s learning Part II Aspirin relieves mild pain Halloween pirate’s gold Fall risks are sometimes simple, yet fatal Is multi-generational living for you? Home Health Care vs. In-Home Care: What you need to know Natural disaster threats call for preparedness plan to protect seniors The spirit of Alzheimer’s learning  Winter sun safety: What to know about protecting yourself during colder months Tending to spiritual distress with aging and illness Blood pressure control a focus of American Heart month Home your own way March is colorectal cancer awareness month Safety at home for seniors Keeping your relationships fresh How to prevent bad breath War on opioids in California Help families make time for seniors during the holiday season Helping seniors with vision and hearing impairments Holiday stress-busters for harried caregivers It’s what’s inside that counts! Dental emergencies Don’t wait until it hurts! Does spring mean allergy season for you? Top 10 products to help seniors stay home How to take Tylenol safely The role companionship plays in aging Back to school health Improving the state of aging in America Fight flu this season by getting immunized Confirm your preparedness plans for Seniors Did you get your flu shot? If not why not? A message from the heart Using anxiety to your advantage Youth, women and dementia The long-reaching impact of dementia Children’s dental health month Ten tips for healthy aging Planning for aging at home Thirty-four years as a dentist Tooth friendly Easter tips Feeding my hungry heart How to keep older adults cool during the heat of the day Trying to save a knocked out permanent tooth Senate passes Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding October’s most celebrated event Our Feelings Come From Our Beliefs Making sense of the season for seniors Cultures differ on what makes a beautiful smile! How to have a better year Falling in love is easy, but staying in love is very special A confession Women in dentistry Plan for where you want to age Three ways a senior can fund a home remodel Cannabis as medicine-Changing the face of aging May is skin cancer awareness month A brain is a reason to join the Alzheimer’s fight Recognizing and reporting elder abuse Dental technology- computers have changed our lives Create your personal Medicare account How to know if you are in danger of compression fractures Psychology Today The Art of Resilience: I Have I Am…I Can The advantage of dental implants Too much of a good thing for seniors and the holidays What families’ caregivers need to know about Recommendations for screen time Resolutions for your oral health Super Bowl, Joe Montana and blood pressure Open heart surgery – Thoughts from the other side Chewing gum - Helpful or harmful? Five tips for a healthy smile I will– I should– I can– I’ll try Rightsizing for seniors doesn’t have to be painful The Joy of Sadness Human Touch: The role companionship plays in aging at home Becoming who we really want to be How to fail well Back to school with healthy teeth Five ways to manage caregiver guilt Senior dating – Mom’s new relationship is heating up... Should you be concerned? Un-retiring in a changing economy Coping with the unpredictable life of caregiving Double duty tools: toothbrush and floss Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Tips for living with low vision  Keep your Medicare costs down The freedom and choice to again place at home Put dementia on the agenda for 2019 Free app shows what Medicare covers The reason “Four” is the magic number? Preventing tooth decay in children Laughter is the best medicine Sports mouth guards-keeping teeth safe  Help your senior loved one avoid preventable hospitalizations Tips for keeping calm in the midst of crisis  Five cybersecurity tips for older adults Preparing kids for first dental visits Dental treatment concerns with patients taking blood thinners Amazing results with Arestin Navigating the aging journey Smoke and stress maintenance and recovery How to lower your surgery costs Know your pharmacist… Know your medicine as drug prices will jump in 2019 Influenza activity is increasing throughout California Show your kids’ teeth some love this Valentine’s Day! New life and stormy weather Your Medicare rights and protections Summer snacking and your child’s teeth Back to basics 10 summertime activities for seniors Three ways to boost your self-esteem Increasing West Nile Virus activity in Ca. Why are seniors targets for scams? Summer’s sun damages the skin Abscess gives warning 8 tips to minimize the behaviors of “Sundowning” Healthy eating habits can benefit you and your teeth How does the body heal? Apply or renew Covered Ca. Health insurance by Jan. 15 Guilt from holiday eating Toothbrush tips Three reasons for a root canal Seniors: Say no to “free” genetic tests Yoga for relaxation & healing What causes sensitive teeth to hurt All of us make mistakes  Heat and older adults Five tips to cope with caregiver anger Three gifts you can give yourself Don’t stress, clench or grind! Gratitude and positivity can inspire caregiver self-care Medicare helps seniors use opioids safely Is it elder abuse or neglect? Dental scanning technology improves dental care Using Medicare when on foreign land I slept in last Saturday! Always being bright may not be so bright What happens to our teeth and gums as we age? Reduce wear and tear As Autumn begins, a reminder flu season can hit seniors hard Overcoming fears surrounding End-of-Life care Important: women and periodontal health Americans unaware of potentially life-threatening skin cancer Sun protection tips for young children Cannabis symposium Sept. 19th The importance of immunization Returning home is bittersweet Osteoporosis, osteonecrosis and dental health Living with Lupus Erythematosus How dentistry handles gastric reflux disease Use it or lose it- Muscle mass as you age  A free cheek swab test Twice a victim Finding a path forward after an accident Use it or lose it- Muscle mass as you age  If it is not broken, don’t fix it! Managing your mental health with or without insurance coverage Why gardening is the most recommended exercise for seniors

Three ways to lessen negative thinking

By: Steven Campbell
September 13, 2019

Three ways to lessen negative thinking.

Abraham Lincoln once said, “Most folks are about as happy as they want to be.” 

Unfortunately, studies have discovered that as much as 80 percent of our thoughts are negative, and 95 percent are repetitive. 

In one fascinating bit of research, Robert W. Schrauf, Associate Professor of Applied linguistics at Penn State, asked people in Chicago and Mexico City to list the names of as many emotions they could think of spontaneously. 

These words were then categorized as negative, positive or neutral.

50 percent of the words were negative, 30 percent positive and 20 percent were neutral. And this observation held true across all age groups and cultures suggesting that this a human tendency shared world-wide in all cultures.

Strangely, like vultures to a carcass, we’re drawn to what hurts. 

So why do we do this?  

In a nutshell, we live in a broken world with broken people who are simply doing their best.

And our short-term feelings often come from this brokenness – from events that we never chose. When the world watched 9/11 take place, it didn’t decide to get angry, disgusted and confused; it immediately felt these things as it watched the towers fall.

So our immediate feelings do generate responses and beliefs.

However, our long-term feelings come from a different place.

They come primarily from what we are saying to ourselves! In other words, over the months following 9/11, my beliefs and your beliefs gradually changed because our beliefs about it changed.

This is wonderfully simplistic…, but we can apply it in three ways.

Pay attention to your habit of negative thinking

The key to breaking any habit is to first be aware of it.

When you’re actively choosing to think negatively, make a point of noticing that you are. This directs your attention back to your beliefs, and as we will see in a moment, it is primarily our beliefs that lead to our feelings. 

(In fact, you’d be shocked and surprised at some of the stupid and inane beliefs all of us have sometimes.)

Admit that you ARE falling down the rabbit hole. 

When you’re falling down the rabbit hole of negative thinking, take a moment and acknowledge that you are falling. 

Believe me!  All of us have!

You can then choose to say out-loud to yourself: “Wow, I am falling!” (Or whatever words fit.)

And then pause a moment and with kindness, acknowledge the truth of feeling powerless or feeling stuck inside your negative beliefs. 

This does NOT mean to ruminate on your negative thoughts. For the most part, ruminating on the negative stuff in our lives simply digs us deeper in a rabbit hole of self-recrimination. 

Choose to give yourself new messages

Then choose to say “no” to your mind’s inclinations to ruminate on negative stuff, just as we say no to a child who’s doing something that will harm her.

(And again, dear reader, it is a choice we can make!)

AND HERE IS THE MOST WONDERFUL PART. 

When we choose to say “No!” and we choose to think differently, our minds immediately agree with us!

And the more we keep choosing to say “No!” the more our brains rewire themselves so that these new messages become WHO WE ARE!

And when can you begin thinking this new way?

Well…remember what I have told you so many times in the past; your new life began one second ago, and since there are 86,400 seconds in one day, you have 86,400 new opportunities for a new life every…single…day!

ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS TAKE THEM!

Wow!

 

Steven Campbell is the author of “Making Your Mind Magnificent.” His seminar “Taming Your Mind, Unleashing Your Life” is now available online at stevenrcampbell.teachable.com.  For more information, call Steven Campbell at 707-480-5507.