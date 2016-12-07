Three steps for senior safety during winter

By: Julie Ann Soukoulis

With winter weather in the forecast, now is the time for seniors and their loved ones to brush up on cold weather safety tips.

Winter can be a difficult time, as the cold and wet conditions especially impact aging adults. In an effort to make sure seniors and their loved ones are aware of simple ways they can stay safe and warm throughout the season, I have put together a quick check list.

Those over the age of 65 account for nearly half of all hypothermia deaths. As the body ages, the ability to maintain a normal internal body temperature decreases, creating an insensitivity to moderately cold temperatures. Seniors may not realize they are putting themselves at risk until symptoms appear. Symptoms of hypothermia include: shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness. If symptoms are present, immediate medical attention is necessary.

The leading reason for hypothermia in the elderly is due to poorly heated homes, which is entirely preventable. Follow these simple tips to ensure a warm household:

1. Stay Warm

• Keep the thermostat at least at 65 degrees. Consistently check it to make sure your home is sufficiently warm. Even as heating costs rise, your safety should be a priority.

• Put a carbon monoxide detector near where you sleep.

• Ensure that there is adequate insulation, and check and clean the fireplace and furnace. Furnace filters should be replaced monthly.

• Minimize drafts by filling old socks with sand or uncooked white rice and using them in drafty windowsills and door jams. Weather-strip around windows and doors. Keep doors to unused rooms closed and close curtains at night.

• Add extra blankets to the bed and warm the bed in advance with a hot water bottle. As a child I remember my mother used to put heavy towels in the dryer and once warmed, she would then place them inside our bedding an hour before we went to sleep which would heat up the bed for those cold New York winter nights. Never use an electric blanket – it may be difficult to operate the controls if the temperature needs to be adjusted in the night.

• Dress in layers of loose fitting clothing. If you go outside, make sure your head is covered. Always be sure all clothing is not wet or damp.

Every year, more than 1.6 million seniors end up in the emergency room because of a fall. With cold wet/ icy conditions, the chances of falling are even greater.

2. Preventing Falls

• Take a couple minutes per day and stretch your limbs in order to loosen muscles.

• Stay inside. Make arrangements for someone to ensure the rain gutters are litter free. Professional caregivers can assist with home helper tasks, such as bringing in the mail and/or picking up groceries.

• Wear shoes or boots with a non-skid sole.

• Have handrails installed on outside walls for frequently used walkways.

• If you use a cane or walker, check the rubber tips to make sure they are not worn smooth.

Winter weather can take a toll on everyone, especially older aging adults. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) can occur in seniors and impact their emotional health. Some signs to watch for with SAD include: a loss of energy, an increased appetite and an enhanced feeling of lethargy and tiredness. If symptoms are present, talk to your medical provider about treatment options.

Additionally, winter storms can be unpredictable; it is important to be prepared in case of an emergency.

3. Build a network

• Stay in touch with family, friends and neighbors. Schedule phone calls, or enlist the help of a professional caregiver to come in for a few hours a week. If you know of an elderly neighbor who could be in danger during extreme weather, check in on them to ensure their safety.

• Make arrangements for assistance in case of power outage. Keep important numbers in an emergency kit, along with non-perishable foods, water and medications. Keep a flashlight in an easily accessible place with new batteries to ensure it will work when you need it to. Place an extra blanket near or with your emergency kit in the event the temp will drop without power to heat the house.

• Be familiar with your local resources. Go to www.ready.gov/seniors, www.noaa.gov or www.redcross.org for more information about cold weather.

Julie Ann Soukoulis is the owner of Home Instead Senior care office in Rohnert Park, mother of two and passionate about healthy living at all ages. Having cared for her parents, she understands your struggles and aims, through her website, www.homeinstead.com/sonoma to educate and encourage seniors and caregivers. Have a caregiving or aging concern? She’s love to hear from you at 586-1516 anytime.