Three arrested; stolen items recovered

On Aug. 29 near 3 a.m. the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety received a call from the Best Western Hotel clerk says that a suspicious car was driving around the parking lot and occupants were getting out and looking into other vehicles.

Within three minutes an officer arrived to check out the vehicle and when the officer tried to stop the car, the driver sped away driving into oncoming traffic. The driver sped through the streets of Rohnert Park and drove north on Hwy. 101 in the southbound lanes at times reaching speed of 110 miles per hour. The vehicles exited the freeway at Golf Course Dr. and made a U-turn and drove southbound on the freeway at a very high rate of speed.

The CHP then took over the pursuit on Hwy. 101 near W. Sierra Blvd. and continued the chase to Kastania Rd. exit south of Petaluma. The car went back onto the north bound 101 and then turned in the southerly direction and by then the CHP was able to disable the vehicle.

The driver of the car, Josue Vallejo, 23, of Oakland ran away before being taken into custody and was seen throwing an item that later was determined to be a loaded handgun. The two passengers, Juan Diaz-Ochoa, 21, of Oakland and a 16-year-old male juvenile was taken into custody.

Josue Vallejo was arrested for numerous felonies to include possession of a stolen vehicle, evading and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Juan Diaz-Ochoa and the juvenile were arrested for possession of stolen property. Vallejo and Diaz-Ochoa were transported to the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility and the juvenile was taken to Juvenile Hall.

Stolen items were recovered from the car and it appears the car has been linked to other crimes in the bay area including Fremont, Petaluma and Rohnert Park. The case is still ongoing.