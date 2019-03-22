News Briefs
March 22, 2019
Thompson urging to submit artwork

March 22, 2019

Rep. Mike Thompson announced he is now accepting applications for the 2019 Fifth Congressional District Art competition, open to high school students. This annual competition showcases the artistic talents and ability of students in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. territories. All winning pieces will be displayed in the United States Capitol.

The deadline to submit artwork is Tues., April 16. Artwork can be submitted to Thompson’s office at 2300 County Center Dr., Suite 100, Santa Rosa.

Artwork submitted must conform to the rules and regulations of the competition in order to be considered. Students, parents and teachers may call Rep. Thompson at 202-225-331 for more information.