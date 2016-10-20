Thomas Page fits Peterson just fine

By: Irene Hilsendager

Teresa Peterson grew up in Marin County, specifically in San Rafael. She came from a very close knit family with three brothers and one sister. Teresa majored in math and computer science at Cal Poly in San Louis Obispo, located on the southern central coast of California.

After finishing college, she relocated to Sonoma County along with her husband and family to start the Office Supply Store. Peterson pretty much has stayed in Sonoma County to raise two daughters and two sons.

After volunteering in classrooms for many years and as her children were attending Evergreen School, Peterson decided it is time to get her teaching credentials and received her administrative credentials at Sonoma State University while attending evening classes.

She was finally hired at Waldo Rohnert to teach the first through the fifth grades and for 15 years she was shuttling back and forth between Waldo Rohnert and Thomas Page Academy.

“For the first five years I was given a pink slip and was laid off but the last year I beat it to the superintendent’s office and said ‘no need to lay me off, I will quit,’” she said.

She then decided to apply for principal-ship and was hired on at Thomas Page Academy.

She loves the families, the staff and being situated on beautiful property.

She says, “Who wouldn’t love being here and make a difference in the students’ lives?” She says the school district has always listened when she approached and asked for help and support.

Peterson just loves the Thomas Page campus. There have been two aesthetically pleasing new buildings built recently with many classrooms inside and large windows facing inward and to the outside where students can gaze and watch clouds and birds going by.

She mentioned the “Circle of Restore Justice,” which was obtained through a grant from the district. It says “Make things right: Repair it and teach the truth.” As far as the future for Peterson, she will be at Thomas Page Academy for many years as teaching is her life.