This week in RP sports

By: Paul Matli

Besides Rancho Cotate Football this Fri. (Sept. 6) there are several other sporting events happening for not only the Cougars, but for Technology High School and Credo High Schools as well.

Rancho Cotate Cross Country:

Teams competed in the Bob Shor Invitational at Spring Lake Wed. This is the start of the Cougars busy schedule. After Bob Shor, the Cougars will compete in the Viking Invitational Sept.14. This event will also be held at Spring Lake and starts at 7 a.m.

Rancho Cotate Volleyball:

The women hosted Santa Rosa High School Tues. night and came away victorious; winning 3 sets to 1 against the Panthers. They play Thurs., Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. against Analy in Sebastopol. The team then hosts the Nor-Cal Invitational Sat., Sept. 7, starting with a game against the Eureka Loggers. The Cougars are 2-1 on the early season.

Technology High School Soccer:

The team traveled to St. Helena to play the Saints. The games started at 4 p.m. After getting back from St Helena, the team returned home to host Rio Lindo Adventist of Healdsburg Thurs., Sept. 5, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Technology High School Volleyball:

The team has two upcoming games. First, a home game, against Upper Lake Sept. 5 and then Sept. 10, a road date with Calistoga High School. Both games start at 6 p.m. The team is 1-3-1 on the early season.

Credo High School Women’s Soccer:

The women have a game against Roseland University Prep Sept. 6, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Credo Men’s Soccer:

The men have a game Sept. 9, against Saint Vincent de Paul High School in Petaluma, Ca. starting at 4:30 p.m.

Credo Women’s Volleyball:

The team plays Sept. 5, against Roseland Collegiate Prep. They then host Upper Lake on Sept. 9, with the game starting at 6 p.m. The team is 3-2 and 1-1 in league play so far this season.