Thirteen reasons to fold American flag

The next time you see a flag ceremony honoring someone that has served our country, either in the Armed Forces or civilian services such as the police force or a fire department, but just keep in mind why all of the reasons behind each and every movement. These people have paid the ultimate sacrifice for all of us by honoring our flag and our country.

Fold number one is a symbol of life.

The second fold is a symbol of our belief in eternal life.

Fold number three is made in honor and remembrance of the veterans departing who gave a portion of their lives for the defense of our country.

The fourth fold shows our weaker nature for we turn to Him in times of peace as well as in time of war.

Fold five is a tribute to our country.

The sixth fold is where our hearts lie. It is with our heart that we pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of American

Fold number seven is a tribute to the Armed Forces, for it is through them that we protect our country and the flag against all enemies.

The eighth fold is a tribute to the one who entered into the valley of the shadow of death.

The ninth fold is a tribute to womanhood, for it has been through their faith, love loyalty and devotion that the character of men and women who have made this country great has been molded.

Fold number ten is a tribute to the father for he too has given his sons and daughters for the defense of our country.

The eleventh fold represents the lower portion of the seal of King David and King Solomon.

Fold twelve represents an emblem of eternity and glorifies in the eyes of God the Father, the Son and Holy Spirit.

The thirteenth fold while the flag is completely folded, the stars are uppermost reminding us of our Nation’s motto, “In God We Trust.”

Always honor the flag of the United States. The flag folding ceremony has been devised for special occasions such as Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Thank you and credit goes to David Mikkelson for supplying some information.