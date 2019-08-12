Third DUI driver arrested in RP in three days

On Aug. 3, at around 6:11p.m., Rohnert Park Public Safety received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Southwest Blvd. at Almond Avenue. It was reported that the driver of one of the vehicles was possibly under the influence of alcohol and had set an open can of alcohol down along the curb. Upon officers arrival, they found a Nissan Titan and a Nissan Rogue on Almond Ave. which had been involved in the collision. It was determined that 42-year-old Eddie Rogers of Novato was the driver of the Titan and he had made a left turn from Southwest Blvd. into the path of the Nissan Rogue causing the collision. The 42-year-old woman driving the Nissan Rogue was transported to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

Rogers showed signs of alcohol intoxication, so officers began a DUI investigation. Based on the officer’s investigation Rogers was arrested for DUI and his blood alcohol content is pending lab tests. This was the third traffic collision in Rohnert Park in the last three days in which one driver was arrested for DUI and the other had to be transported to the hospital with injuries.

On Aug. 1, 40-year-old Luis Ordonez Gumercindo of Petaluma was arrested for DUI causing injuries and felony hit and run causing Injuries after a collision on Rohnert Park Expressway at the Highway 101 off ramp which he fled from and was found behind the Target store down the street. The 50-year-old victim in that case was also transported to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

These collisions, and the injuries to other motorists, highlight the dangers of drinking and driving. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety wants to remind people to please do not drive if you have been drinking, and to have a plan for a sober driver or other means of transportation if needed when you are going to be drinking alcohol or using any other intoxicating substance. Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers are constantly on the look-out for people driving under the influence and will have an officer assigned to the traffic division whose primary focus is DUI Enforcement to try to prevent some of these collisions. However, for the safety of everyone on the roadways we need the public’s help first in foremost by not driving while intoxicated, as well as by reporting possible intoxicated drivers by calling 911.