Things you should know about arthritis

Arthritis is very common but is not well understood. Actually, arthritis is not a single disease; it is an informal way of referring to joint pain or joint disease.

You have learned recently that a family member has arthritis and may need your care in the months and years ahead. Or perhaps your parent, spouse, relative or friend has had arthritis for years but now needs more help. In either case, the more you know about the condition, how it’s managed and the needs that may arise from it, the better able you will be to offer understanding care.

This week’s column will help you learn how arthritis may affect your family member and how you can best provide care and assistance without losing sight of what you need as well. Please note the content, suggestions and tips included in this guide are provided for informational purposes only. They are not intended to be and should not be construed as being medical advice or a substitute for receiving professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified medical provider for any questions you or a loved one may have regarding a medical condition.

Arthritis is an umbrella term for conditions that affect the joints, the place where two or more bones meet to allow movement. In some types of arthritis, other parts of the body like organs, eyes and skin may also be affected. There are nearly 100 different types of arthritis affecting some 50 million people in the United States. These conditions commonly impact one’s mobility, the ability to move freely without pain. They also can limit a person’s ability to do everyday tasks, such as brushing hair, buttoning a coat, walking to the mailbox or opening the refrigerator door. It is important you know the type of arthritis your family member has so you can understand how you can best provide support. Two of the most common forms are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

• What is osteoarthritis? It is the most common form of arthritis and affects about 27 million Americans. Osteoarthritis has long been thought of as an inevitable part of the aging process, a disease of wear and tear in the joints. However, researchers now know the disease involves the entire joint – the cartilage, joint lining, ligaments, and bone – and that factors beyond wear and tear are involved, such as chemical changes that result in deterioration of bone and cartilage and inflammation in the joint lining. Osteoarthritis most commonly affects the joints we use most – hands, spine, hips and knees. In osteoarthritis, the cartilage that covers the ends of bones and provides cushioning begins to break down. This leads to pain, swelling and difficulty moving the joint.

• What it feels like? Some people can have x-rays riddled with osteoarthritis but have few symptoms. Others can have pain and stiffness in the affected joints, particularly on waking, after exercise, or when weight or pressure is put on the joints. Morning stiffness can ease, usually within a half hour, with gentle movement. But over time, the pain and stiffness may grow, even interfering with sleep. The joints may seem to rub together and even make a crackling sound.

• What is rheumatoid arthritis? It is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects at least 1.5 million American adults, about three-fourths of whom are women. It is thought to be triggered by a faulty immune system.

• What it feels like? RA can come with fatigue, a low fever, little appetite, pain, limited movement and stiffness that can last for hours, especially in the morning. People with severe RA can also develop lumps called rheumatoid nodules under the skin near affected joints, which can be painful.

Common diseases related to arthritis

While OA and RA may be the most commonly recognized types of arthritis, there are other related conditions that are often found in older adults. They include:

• Fibromyalgia: A condition that causes pain in the muscles and soft tissues and is often accompanied by fatigue, poor sleep and sensitivity to touch, especially in certain tender points on the body.

• Gout: A condition that occurs when the body produces too much of a substance called uric acid, which can lead to the development of uric acid crystals in the joint (typically the big toe) and causes severe pain and swelling.

• Osteoporosis: One of the most common arthritis-related diseases, this condition causes bone to lose mass and become thin and brittle, which can lead to painful fractures, rounded shoulders and loss of height.

If your loved one is in pain, it may be hard for them to juggle the details of medical care alone. He or she may need help getting to doctor’s appointments, remembering details of appointments, taking medications and making sure prescriptions are refilled.

You can be an extra set of eyes and ears for your family member, and an aid in navigating the best health care plan for him or her.

Next week we will continue this topic and dive deeper into: how you can help your loved one with Arthritis; what questions to ask the doctor; physical changes and emotional changes you can expect; and how to avoid caregiver burnout. We will also discuss common arthritis related diseases.

