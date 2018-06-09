There is never enough water to waste

The Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership (Partnership) will be implementing a regional multi-media effort throughout the North Bay region with a simple message: There’s never enough to waste. The Partnership includes the Sonoma County Water Agency and nine water utilities including the cities of Cotati, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Windsor and the North Marin, Valley of the Moon and Marin Municipal Water Districts.

The advertising campaign will focus on outdoor water conservation messages that will appear in regional publications, radio stations and online media. Each advertisement spotlights a creative resource or method for saving water. The advertisements can be viewed at www.savingwaterpartnership.org. The new advertisements augment the Partnership’s ongoing year-round water conservation program that has featured local residents and businesses doing their part to save water by participating in water-efficiency rebate programs.

“The Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership’s goal is to increase awareness of individual water use and provide rebates and tips to lower water-use,” said Windsor Town Council member Mark Millan, Chairman of the Water Advisory Committee. “We hope this campaign will create awareness about so many great rebate programs being offered to help residents save water. We never know when the next drought will be upon us.”

Sonoma County Water Agency Director James Gore added, “The amount of resources available online for residents looking to redo their landscape is really incredible. One of the most beneficial tools is the landscape templates. These free plans were originally developed for those rebuilding after the fires, but they are a great tool for anyone who needs a little extra guidance when planning their landscape.”

With just below average rainfall this winter, healthy water storage levels remain at the region’s two largest reservoirs, Lake Sonoma (94 percent of water supply capacity) and Lake Mendocino (99 percent of water supply capacity). For more information, please visit www.sonomacountywater.org/current-water-supply-levels/and to view the Partnership ad campaign, visit www.savingwaterpartnership.org.