There is never enough water to waste

Community
June 9, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Community Events Calendar June 8, 2018 through June 21, 2018 Local farmerâ€™s market ensures a good time Join the Sonoma-County Neighborhood Food Project Community Events Calendar June 1, 2018 through June 14, 2018 Arts Education Innovation Grants awarded Welcome to the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Community Events Calendar May 25, 2018 through June 7, 2018 Community Events Calendar March 2, 2018 through March 15, 2018 Community Events Calendar May 18, 2018 through May 31, 2018 The formation of the Cotati Chamber of Commerce Welcome to Cotatiâ€™s RE/MAX marketplace RPPS stress fireplace safety amid string of fires Attending Cuatro de Mayo Friday evening Jeopardy party Community Events Calendar May 11, 2018 through May 24, 2018 Community Events Calendar February 23, 2018 through March 8, 2018 Happy 99th birthday Rohnert Park 12 showcases art Community Events Calendar May 4, 2018 through May 17, 2018 Post fire debris cleanup by government close to completion The 5th annual Rotary award night Ribbon cutting for Lobo’s pantry Feb. 23, 10 a.m. Community Events Calendar April 27, 2018 through May 10, 2018 Rotarian of the month Gerard Guidice Scouts race Pinewood cars Sonoma County celebrates bike to work month Community Events Calendar February 16, 2018 through March 1, 2018 Community Events Calendar March 30, 2018 through April 12, 2018 Scoobyâ€™s manic Monday by Bella Fiber Circle Studios holds ribbon cutting RCU community fund to give $7 million in grants An exchange of culture and tea Community Events Calendar April 13, 2018 through April 26, 2018 Community Events Calendar February 1, 2018 through February 15, 2018 County of Sonoma to open Resiliency Permit Center What do bunnies, bounce houses and backyard fun have to do with Easter? CHP recognizes telecommunication professional City OK's Peace Garden Community Events Calendar February 9, 2018 through February 24, 2018 Community Events Calendar March 23, 2018 through April 5, 2018 A room full of presidents Community Events Calendar March 16, 2018 through March 29, 2018 Annual Easter egg hunt Scouts meet for breakfast Community Events Calendar April 6, 2018 through April 19, 2018 Community Events Calendar March 9, 2018 through March 22, 2018 Rotary awards celebration First Spanish Baptist Church needs a new home

There is never enough water to waste

June 8, 2018

The Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership (Partnership) will be implementing a regional multi-media effort throughout the North Bay region with a simple message: There’s never enough to waste. The Partnership includes the Sonoma County Water Agency and nine water utilities including the cities of Cotati, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Windsor and the North Marin, Valley of the Moon and Marin Municipal Water Districts.  

The advertising campaign will focus on outdoor water conservation messages that will appear in regional publications, radio stations and online media. Each advertisement spotlights a creative resource or method for saving water. The advertisements can be viewed at www.savingwaterpartnership.org. The new advertisements augment the Partnership’s ongoing year-round water conservation program that has featured local residents and businesses doing their part to save water by participating in water-efficiency rebate programs.   

“The Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership’s goal is to increase awareness of individual water use and provide rebates and tips to lower water-use,” said Windsor Town Council member Mark Millan, Chairman of the Water Advisory Committee. “We hope this campaign will create awareness about so many great rebate programs being offered to help residents save water. We never know when the next drought will be upon us.”  

Sonoma County Water Agency Director James Gore added, “The amount of resources available online for residents looking to redo their landscape is really incredible. One of the most beneficial tools is the landscape templates. These free plans were originally developed for those rebuilding after the fires, but they are a great tool for anyone who needs a little extra guidance when planning their landscape.”  

With just below average rainfall this winter, healthy water storage levels remain at the region’s two largest reservoirs, Lake Sonoma (94 percent of water supply capacity) and Lake Mendocino (99 percent of water supply capacity). For more information, please visit www.sonomacountywater.org/current-water-supply-levels/and to view the Partnership ad campaign, visit www.savingwaterpartnership.org.