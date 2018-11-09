The work behind “The Art of Resistance”

Every semester Professor Baker Foley asks her students to name a black film director. Spike Lee and Tyler Perry come to mind to most. Some students more film savvy might say Ryan Coogler, director of Marvel’s Black Panther or recent Academy Award Best Picture winner Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins. But if asked to name a contemporary black female director, names usually escape them.

Baker Foley is trying to change that perception with her new book, “Contemporary Black Women Filmmakers and The Art of Resistance” where not only does she shed some light on some of the most celebrated black women filmmakers but she gives exclusive interviews with some as well. The list includes Tanya Hamilton, Kasi Lemmons, and the award-winning filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood, known for her 2000 smash hit “Love and Basketball” starring Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps. Baker-Foley will introduce the film Eve’s Bayou, and sign copies of her book on Nov. 4 at 4:30 p.m. at the Sonoma Film Institute in Ives Hall.

“It’s important to bring up these underrepresented filmmakers,” says Baker-Foley. “Some of my favorite films were created by Black Women Filmmakers. It’s a topic that needs to be shared because no one is truly aware of the craft that black women filmmakers bring to the table. For decades. And there isn’t an awareness or even recognition of what they do.”

Baker-Foley began writing the book three years ago when she realized that there haven’t been any significant publications on this specific group of filmmakers for more than 20 years. “The books that focused on this group of filmmakers focused more on documentary directors and never on the narrative black women filmmakers,” says Baker-Foley. “I was surprised how open these filmmakers were to talk to me considering how busy they are. But a part of being underrepresented in that industry is having a desire to be heard and share the work that they are doing.”

Baker-Foley’s book dives into the idea of the narrative shift that can come from a black woman filmmaker to an industry that normally isn’t found in most filmmakers’ work. The book gives an example of how the stereotype of the loud angry black woman is a very common trope in the media, one even used by black male filmmakers, whereas black women filmmakers tend to flesh out the black women characters more.

“Since this stereotype is so common it becomes a real social idea that people have of black women in particular,” says Baker-Foley. “When we have a film made by a black woman they understand of course that black women are more complex human beings and there are. I believe that if we see more films made by black women we will see more varied and complex narratives that are told about black women. There is a lot of room for change.”

Baker Foley hopes to use her book in some of the classes that she teaches here at Sonoma State such as her general education class of Ethnic Images in Film and Media. Besides being a professor on campus, Baker-Foley is also the chair of Department of American Multicultural Studies where the department is working on bringing a new professor for next fall that will focus on visual and popular culture in African-American studies. “Our department here at Sonoma State is going to be a great place to find anything related to African Americans in media and culture,” she says.

Baker-Foley’s book “Contemporary Black Women Filmmakers and The Art of Resistance” can be found on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and the Ohio State University Press.

