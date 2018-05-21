The unpredictable nature of cats

By: Mickey Zeldes

All About Pets

Cats can bite! We’ve certainly experienced that here at the shelter. We always explain to our new volunteers that although dogs can bite, cat bites can be more dangerous in that they almost always become infected. That’s not to scare away our new volunteers - it’s to keep them safe! Fortunately, even though we handle over a thousand animals each year we have relatively few actual bites. The key is to learn to read a cats’ body language.

Dogs give fairly clear warning signs when they are uncomfortable in a situation or feel threatened. Unless the growl (warning) has been reprimanded out of them, they will use that as a first warning. They often bare their teeth and bark if they are feeling that their territory is threatened. Cats hiss and arch their backs when they are threatened but a tame cat uses much subtler body language to indicate they’ve had enough of your attention.

Cats can be so subtle that the signs of stress and agitation are often missed – to our misfortune. The result is a quick swipe with the claws or a bite. People ignore a “wagging” tail – cats don’t wag their tail, they swish them in agitation and excitement. That is often a warning that the cat is getting over-stimulated. I’ve heard many people say “he was sitting in my lap enjoying being petted when out of the blue he turned and bit me!” The truth is he was enjoying your warm comfy lap but after a few pets he wanted you to stop (the tail started swishing) and you didn’t listen! Sometimes they don’t really want your attention – they just want to use you as a bed!

In a shelter situation especially, there is a lot of stimuli around to arouse a cat. A parade of different people bustling in and out of their area as well as new smells and sounds. Other cats – some intact, some in heat (now that’s exciting!) and young kittens mewing. And we expect to be able to reach into their cage and handle the animal and move him or her around or pet him whenever we choose. That’s a tall order. I always caution that even a friendly cat that’s been in the adoption room a while can have an off day. But a volunteer cat cuddler who has not been in for a week may not realize that the cat is not himself. Perhaps he’s not feeling well, or another volunteer has recently done a grooming on him and he’s had it with all the attention.

Our cats are already at a disadvantage since they don’t have all the comforts and the security of a home. Everything at a shelter is temporary. His bedding gets changed frequently (although we’ve stopped doing this daily, as we used to). Sometimes he is moved to a completely different cage. His movement is more confined - although we have nice caging, it is still a cage. And he doesn’t have his special person to bond with.

We give some training to our cat cuddlers but it’s hard to teach intuition. All it takes is a little distraction (and there are plenty of those around the facility!) and you’ve missed the tail twitch or the ears going back. The bottom line with most cats is usually “less is better.” Just brush a little, just pet a little, just play a little then stop. You can always go back and do more later but you don’t want to risk pushing the animal past his limit. You may regret doing it when you end up with a bite!

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.