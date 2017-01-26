The truth about rain’s impact on mushrooms

By: Bill Hanson

The Sportsmen's Report

Mushrooms are suffering. I’m often asked by beginning mycophiles, “Does the rain hurt mushrooms?”

The mushroom is the flower (fruiting body) of an underground plant/animal called a mycelium. It is not really a vegetable because it does not get its nourishment through photosynthesis. However, it does require nutrients from the strata in which it grows. Because it does not chase and devour like a bug, slug or bunny, it is not really an animal, although there may be some other requirements to be classified an animal.

This “thing” is often referred to by scientists as the Fifth Kingdom. Fungus is so prevalent in all its forms that it truly is a taxonomic kingdom of its own. Imagine what the world would be like if nothing rotted; we would be living on a planet made of piled up debris miles deep. About 10 miles down, dinosaurs would still be waiting to decay.

Fungus is so important to our own living machine that probiotics are essential to our digestion. Several forms of fungus and subspecies live on our skin, in our hair and in every opening in one form or another. Other than the mushroom itself, fungus lives on most of our foods.

Our nasal system filters micro-fungi to keep us free of allergic reactions. When there are too many fungal nasties in your nose your eyes water, you sneeze and get congested. That thing we eat, my grand-daughter won’t eat them, called a mushroom, is like an apple on a tree, an upside-down tree. When the mycelium feels the conditions are right it sends up its flower to procreate. The mushroom grows from a few fibers of the mycelium underground, and some can weigh several pounds.

The spore, or part that propagates, can be on a gill (agaricae), which is the mushroom at the store. They can also be attached to an odd looking tooth under the mushroom cap or formed as a dusky outer layer on a cup shaped mushroom and in many other forms. Nature then takes over, the wind and rain blows, the spore fall off to seed a new mycelium.

Eventually the mushroom rots, often eaten by some other fungus and melts back into the ground. Back to the original question, does the rain hurt the mushroom? Not really, it is like most things on earth, including ourselves. It’s made of 90 percent water, sea water for us humans. So they get soggy and then dry out to begin a new day. This is great unless the rain is relentless. Day after day of soggy rains impede the natural cycle, and eventually the mushroom cannot recover and melts away.

To keep your mushrooms fresh, do not rinse them until you are ready to prepare them. Water does not hurt the mushroom but it does encourage the picked flower to turn soft, not appetizing. As soon as you get home, remove your mushrooms from the plastic bag and put them in a paper bag after you wet your hand and sprinkle the inside lightly. This moist but not soggy environment is ideal for them. Alternatively, put the unwashed mushrooms in a non-reactive container, glass bowl or stainless vessel and cover them with a damp towel. Be careful that the towel does not touch the fruit or it will cause a brown spot. As you already know, your refrigerator is a dry environment. The damp bag or suspended towel helps protect the fruit from drying out.

Here is a cool experiment to do with your store-bought or most any mushroom. Break off the stem and tear away the membrane under the cap to expose the gills, a soft brown color. Put the mushroom, gills down, on a piece of white note paper.

For this exercise you do not need to put it in the fridge. Give the cap several hours or overnight and carefully lift off the cap.

The odd looking marking on the paper is a kind of 3-D image of the gills. What you are looking at are the spore dropped by the mushroom. Delicate and fragile, these zillions of spore are the seeds of the mushroom. Some spore colors are astounding, and all are very cool to look at. If you can get to a microscope, put a few on a clean slide, what you see under the scope are the tiny spores from which a mighty mycelium grows. Spore color, size and shape are some of the determining factors in identifying your mushroom.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.