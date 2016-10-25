The true value of eating well, sleep and good nutrition

By: Dawn Dolan

Of course, no one argues that it isn’t a good idea but what is it really worth? Is it just for those who enjoy the many varieties of physical activities? For those who wish to maintain a slim body profile and keep their weight in check? Just how necessary is it to pay close attention to feeding their body nutritious foods and only nutritious foods? To maintain a regular exercise regime several times per week? To get a good six- to nine-hour night’s sleep every night?

We hear so much about “anti-aging” and keeping the brain active to deter the possible onset of such diverse cognitive problems that are associated with aging such as memory loss, dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease. Often we look to genetics for the cause of such problems and rarely to our habitual lifestyle choices.

The newest research in the field of brain health points to a clear link between the health of the body and the health of the brain. For a number of years now the relationship between the gut and the brain has been clearly established as regards mood. The Serotonin receptors in both have an immediate effect on each other. Any inflammation in one affects the other instantaneously – not tomorrow, now. The effects of this signaling, however, may last for many tomorrows. What you eat matters more than we have ever known.

The past few years has also provided research demonstrating the link between the muscles, especially the skeletal muscles, and the brain. It is now known that our system of muscles is not just a bunch of fibers that moves us from place to place. The muscles produce signaling molecules called myokines that send many types of signals directly to the brain. Some of these signal injury or infection and thus mitigate an inflammatory response in the body and the brain. This is called immunomodulation. These myokines are responsible for much tissue regeneration and repair.

Inflammation in the brain creates damage. Imagine a lifetime of eating those oh so tasty sugar treats – hmm! – yes, processed white sugar is probably the most inflammatory food that exists. Perhaps doing something to reduce this damage would be well advised. Eating healthy foods to fuel the body properly and exercising regularly to flood the body with helpful immune modulating molecules will be your brain’s best friend.

Now there’s the matter of sleep. The most recent research findings surprised everyone with the discovery of one of the methods the brain uses to cleanse toxins. During sleep, the brain itself shrinks up to 60 percent and allows the cerebral-spinal fluid to bathe and cleanse all of the tissues.

This cannot happen while we are awake. Restful, continuous sleep aids this process and reduces plaqueing in the brain itself.

Is eating well, exercising regularly and sleeping well a good idea? Yes. Is it a necessity if we want to maintain out cognitive functions? Yes.

Dawn Dolan, MA, ACN has been a practitioner of Jin Shin Jyutsu since 1990 and of Acupoint Integrative Testing since 2004, a specialized modality developed by a microbiologist for ascertaining nutritional needs, boosting immune function and balancing hormones. She is a strong advocate for integrative healthcare, consulting with medical doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists, psychotherapists, body workers, massage therapists and other healthcare professionals. She can be reached by email at office@rejuvandwellbeing.com