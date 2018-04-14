The shape of Spring

By: Dawn Dolan

Spring is truly upon us now. The warmer weather has enticed the flowers to bloom and the trees to bud. We are savoring the warmer days even with the rains interspersed. Spending time outdoors is calling to our being.

This is a perfect time to do a purification program, detox, cleanse, or simply a diet reset.

As we shed the heavy clothing of winter, many of our thoughts turn to the possibility of shedding a few extra pounds as well. Where did those extra inches of padding come from anyway? Many have decided that the yoyo dieting to lose a few wanted pounds for bathing suit season, only to have them come back as soon as we returned to our normal daily routines, is not really all that appealing anymore.

What shall it be? Perhaps you may want to give intermittent fasting a try. Maybe skip food every Monday for a while. It has been shown to produce many health benefits along with a bit of weight stabilization after an initial loss. Some people prefer a modified fast with vegetable juices and bone broth to sustain their energy. Others lean towards the use of protein shakes to replace one or more meals per day, thus limiting their consumption of foods which produce a body burden and allow the body to function more efficiently.

For extreme fasting over many days or with a water-only fast, it is best to have the supervision of a qualified healthcare professional who is knowledgeable on all aspects of fasting and can monitor your overall health during the process.

Cleansing and body purification takes many forms. Sweat lodges, steam baths and swimming in the minerals waters of natural hot springs are traditional in many cultures around the world. Many religions have dietary restrictions on what foods are considered ‘clean’. New discoveries notwithstanding, the main thing to be emphasized here is that a pointer to a truly sustainable lifestyle that is health promoting can be seen in traditions that have stood the test of time.

Dawn Dolan, MA, ACN is an advocate for integrative healthcare, consulting with medical doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists, psychotherapists, body workers, massage therapists and other healthcare professionals. She can be reached by email at office@rejuvandwellbeing.com.