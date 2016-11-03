The old home town just not what it used to be

By: Bill Hanson

The Sportsmen’s Report

The Sportsmen’s Report By Bill Hanson On a drive to beautiful Healdsburg I again suffered culture shock, it seems the small town I knew in my formative years has been invaded by young people…young wealthy people. The costume of choice for the ladies – tall boots, huge jewelry and wild hair. The visiting men sport two-day-old whiskers, gelled hair done in a mock woodpecker style and jeans. They all look expensive, as is the quaint town I used to know. I was a Greyhound at HHS back in the 60s when dirt was young. My schoolmates came to school this time of year, red-eyed from staying up all night with the prune dryers. Many had tractor grease-stained jeans and lived on farms in the area. The Beatles were still a new sensation, and we were hot stuff. Those long ago days are as distant as the sitcoms of the day – “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Green Acres” and rotary dial phones. Some of my old schoolmates now wear suits, drive expensive German cars and have family named wineries. Today, the city is in the midst of installing a roundabout to help with the massive visitor traffic, another great idea from Berkeley. Shaking my head in wonder, I turned around, away from the plaza and headed out Westside Road to the MacMurray Ranch, also called Twin Valley Ranch. A famous actor from those old days of black and white, Fred MacMurray, bought the ranch back in the 40s to build a getaway from his life in Hollywood. As I drove along the miles of vineyards, I pulled over to look at the fall colors. The rows and rows of old vines look like old pachyderms shuffling off to sleep through the winter months. The robust, green-leafed vines of September, full of promise for the harvest, have given up their treasure. They shamble toward winter shedding their colorful leaves, last year’s skin. Soon, they will be only stumps in a decaying carpet of leaves, the glory of summer a tangle of bare sprigs. In the deep sleep of January they will be trimmed by vineyard owners in preparation for spring. A long limousine passed me with a toot, apparently I was in the way of his latest delivery of beautiful, young people eager to tour a winery. I took the hint and moved on. Another relic of long ago days, I felt like Gomer Pile, “Gooolly!” I was meeting with the head of security at the ranch for a mushroom hunt, Lance and Julie Andra. They have the onerous duty of living on the ranch. Lance is also head of security for other ranches in the Gallo Wines portfolio. He guided our hike through some of the most beautiful land our county has to offer. We saw signs of wild pig, he found a great horned skull that once crowned a big buck and a few mushrooms, none edible. Nonetheless, our day was mostly dry, muddy and drop-dead beautiful. There were no dried up mushrooms on my list in evidence, so we were a bit early for that part of the county. Last Wednesday, I visited the Comstock ranch near Occidental and scored a pile of excellent King Bolete. Fun in the muddy, cold rain. Perhaps I should pay more attention to what is hot and fashionable. Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week. On a drive to beautiful Healdsburg I again suffered culture shock, it seems the small town I knew in my formative years has been invaded by young people…young wealthy people. On a drive to beautiful Healdsburg I again suffered culture shock, it seems the small town I knew in my formative years has been invaded by young people…young wealthy people.

The costume of choice for the ladies – tall boots, huge jewelry and wild hair. The visiting men sport two-day-old whiskers, gelled hair done in a mock woodpecker style and jeans. They all look expensive, as is the quaint town I used to know. I was a Greyhound at HHS back in the 60s when dirt was young. My schoolmates came to school this time of year, red-eyed from staying up all night with the prune dryers. Many had tractor grease-stained jeans and lived on farms in the area. The Beatles were still a new sensation, and we were hot stuff. Those long ago days are as distant as the sitcoms of the day – “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Green Acres” and rotary dial phones. Some of my old schoolmates now wear suits, drive expensive German cars and have family named wineries.

Today, the city is in the midst of installing a roundabout to help with the massive visitor traffic, another great idea from Berkeley. Shaking my head in wonder, I turned around, away from the plaza and headed out Westside Road to the MacMurray Ranch, also called Twin Valley Ranch.

A famous actor from those old days of black and white, Fred MacMurray, bought the ranch back in the 40s to build a getaway from his life in Hollywood. As I drove along the miles of vineyards, I pulled over to look at the fall colors. The rows and rows of old vines look like old pachyderms shuffling off to sleep through the winter months.

The robust, green-leafed vines of September, full of promise for the harvest, have given up their treasure. They shamble toward winter shedding their colorful leaves, last year’s skin. Soon, they will be only stumps in a decaying carpet of leaves, the glory of summer a tangle of bare sprigs.

In the deep sleep of January they will be trimmed by vineyard owners in preparation for spring. A long limousine passed me with a toot, apparently I was in the way of his latest delivery of beautiful, young people eager to tour a winery. I took the hint and moved on. Another relic of long ago days, I felt like Gomer Pile, “Gooolly!”

I was meeting with the head of security at the ranch for a mushroom hunt, Lance and Julie Andra. They have the onerous duty of living on the ranch. Lance is also head of security for other ranches in the Gallo Wines portfolio. He guided our hike through some of the most beautiful land our county has to offer. We saw signs of wild pig, he found a great horned skull that once crowned a big buck and a few mushrooms, none edible. Nonetheless, our day was mostly dry, muddy and drop-dead beautiful.

There were no dried up mushrooms on my list in evidence, so we were a bit early for that part of the county. Last Wednesday, I visited the Comstock ranch near Occidental and scored a pile of excellent King Bolete. Fun in the muddy, cold rain. Perhaps I should pay more attention to what is hot and fashionable.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.