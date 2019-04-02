The inability of students to afford food

Senator Dodd’s legislation that would ensure low-income college students have reliable access to nutritious food through the Cal Fresh program cleared the Senate Human Services Committee.

“Getting a college education shouldn’t mean going hungry,” said Senator Dodd. “My bill responds to what has become an increasing problem on college campuses by making it easier for students of modest means to get food through public assistance.”

The inability to afford food-or food insecurity-is a top concern among college students. A recent Government Accountability Office report shows a third of all college students are struggling to afford food and basic nutrition. It recommends the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service to take steps to enroll people in federal food assistance programs. Senate Bill 173 addresses the problem on a state level by removing barriers to students to get subsidies under Cal Fresh, in part by streamlining the application process. More than 50,000 Ca. college students could be enrolled in food assistance thanks to the senator’s legislation.

This bill will help reduce hunger among college students and enable them to focus on their studies rather than where their next meal will come from,” said Cathy Senderling-McDonald, deputy executive director of the California Welfare Directors Association.