The girls received their pennant for their NBL Championship win! 

The Rancho Cotate High School softball team are the NBL Oak Division Champions and their pennant will be hung in the new TAG Building. The Lady Cougars had a strong season and they secured their title after their 5-1 win at their last home game Thurs., May 2 against Analy High School. The team then went on to play in the NBL Oak Division tournament and defeated Montgomery High School 10-3 Tues., May 7 and won the tournament by defeating Analy HS Thurs., May 10. They move onto the NCS playoffs that begin Tues., May 14.

Photo by Jane Peleti