The formation of the Cotati Chamber of Commerce

By: Susan Kashack

The Cotati Chamber of Commerce is a business organization that promotes economic prosperity within the City of Cotati through economic development services, business services and community events.

The Cotati Chamber of Commerce is one of the oldest community organizations in the area and has been promoting and serving local businesses since Cotati was little more than a railroad stop.

Originally known as the “Cotati Promotion Club,” the group formed in the early 1900s to provide support services for a township that grew out of the distribution and sale of land belonging to the Page family. The Cotati Promotion Club shed its name circa World War I, opting to be known as the “Cotati Chamber of Commerce.”

The transformation of Cotati into a vibrant community came rapidly with the Cotati Chamber as an active participant. The Lions Club took over the civic functions of the chamber during the Great Depression, but the chamber was reactivated as a business organization in 1940 and incorporated in 1958.

Today, the Cotati Chamber continues to promote the community and attract new businesses — from helping to establish Sonoma State College (now known as Sonoma State University), to starting the Cotati Farmers Market, to co-producing popular events such as the Cotati Jazz Festival and the Cotati Kids Day Parade.

The chamber fosters and promotes actions that enhance the local economy; provides employment, cultural and recreational opportunities; and protects and preserves the environment. Chamber members are committed to working together to ensure that Cotati is an economically viable and desirable community in which to live and work.