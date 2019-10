The first ever FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) World Cup soccer/futbol tournament took place in July of 1930 in the country of Uruguay. This tournament only featured 13 teams. In the final match, the host team defeated Argentina by a score of 4 – 2 in front of an audience of over 68,000 people. The United States and the country formerly known as Yugoslavia rounded out 3rd place and 4th place, respectively.