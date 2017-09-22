The dog has just discovered the greatest game ever! Tag, You’re it!

By: Mickey Zeldes

Tag, You’re it!

If it hasn’t happened to you, you probably don’t have a dog. But you’ve probably seen it; someone in your neighborhood or a park chasing a dog who's running away. The person is out of breath and frustrated, yelling for their dog to come. The dog has just discovered the greatest game EVER! So why would he have it come to an end?

In terms of training, the word “come” now has no meaning to that dog. Neither does “come-come-come”! Running towards a dog is a sure way to send him running away from you – either from fear or because he thinks it’s the chase game. So what do you do when your dog escapes and is playing keep away?

I recently watched a couple of young children and their mom chasing their puppy up and down the street - it was actually pretty comical and quite clear who was in control! The pup was having the greatest time ever and the people were clearly not. I used my dog as a lure so the pup would come over and he could be caught. I explained to them that as long as they were chasing their dog he would continue to run away. Why? He thought that was the game!

Dogs love chase so why not use the game to your advantage? Which means after a few steps towards your dog, you squeak and then turn around and run the other way (perhaps towards your house; but at least away from the street). Most dogs will perk right up and take the cue and run after you! Which is great if you are close to home and can have him follow you right into your yard. Chasing you can lure him into a safer place, but if he is still keeping his distance you need to go to step two. How do you get close enough to actually catch the dog? Try dropping to the ground and staring closely at a spot like you have just discovered the greatest thing in the world. Your dog will be curious about what caught your attention and will come over to check it out. If he’s still keeping a distance, put a few treats down (you do carry treats with you, don’t you? If not, scrape at the ground like there is something exciting there) and act like you are enjoying them. Slowly (not creepily though) reach out and take hold of his collar, or if he is good at "sit," look like you just realized he was there, ask him to sit. Then clip the leash on and calmly go on your way.

Important point – you can’t yell or correct him once caught, no matter how frustrated you are, because at that moment he isn’t doing anything wrong. So hold your anger in and just calmly walk him home. Of course now that he’s on leash you can do a few “come” commands just to remind him what that’s all about. But you do it as a training exercise with lots of praise and treats for success. One important secret of training is that you never do it when you can’t control the outcome. In other words, using the word “come” when you can’t make your dog come is not teaching your dog anything and the word loses all meaning.

We often make the mistake of only training under very controlled conditions. We put on the training collar, go to a quiet spot and tell the dog to sit, take a few steps away and then call him to us and expect that to translate over to when he’s running free at the park with all the distractions that has to offer. Real training takes place randomly and in all situations. You just have to be prepared for it! Go to the park and bring a long line and treats. Play with your dog and then suddenly call him to you and if he doesn’t immediately come, use the long line to draw him in and give lots of treats (yes, he still gets the reward – he needs to learn that coming to you is the best thing in the world!). Nothing will kill a recall faster than calling the dog to you and scolding him for something. Why would he ever come to you again? Think about that the next time you are tempted to discipline your little fur-monster!

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.