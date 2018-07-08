The biggest little parade in the U.S.A. celebrates the 4th

-
Anthony Tusler riding on the back of the antique Penngrove Fire Engine Sunday during the 39th annual Penngrove Parade.
Robert Grant
-
Dallas Heudeen is seen riding a six-year-old gelding named Diesel who says "Happy 4th of July!" in the Penngrove Parade.
Robert Grant
-
Eighteen-month-old Paisley Companey looks at the people lining the street as she rides her horse in the Penngrove Parade.
Robert Grant
-
Five-year-old Gianna Amato is seen riding her "Quad" in the 39th annual Penngrove Parade.
Robert Grant