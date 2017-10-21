By: Steven Campbell

As I write this, the sky from my office window in the G Section of Rohnert Park is a deep orange.

Five Days Before – On Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 3:30 a.m.

Five days before, the flames were working their way down the mountain to Rohnert Park, just before we were evacuated.

However, something marvelous is also happening in America! Out of this horrific conflagration, “The better angels of our nature,” are rising like a phoenix.

As I write this, over eight thousand firefighters from all over North America including Canada and Mexico are battling the blazes.

As I write this, over 800 PG&E employees from all over the western half of the United States have gathered on an unassuming little farm one mile east of Rohnert Park to help Sonoma County. When they were congregating on Wednesday, Oct. 11, you could see an almost unending row of trucks, lined up and ready to go.

As I write this, thousands of volunteers have donated so much food and clothing that the evacuation centers and shelters are overwhelmed.

As I write this, millions of Americans are praying for Sonoma County.

Just as the American Red Cross arose from the Civil War, “The better angels of our nature” have arisen…right here...in Sonoma County...and America itself.

Chris Coursey, the Mayor of Santa Rosa expressed this better than I ever could in an article in the Thursday, Oct. 12 edition of the Press Democrat.

“I’d like all of us to acknowledge to ourselves and to each other that we’ve been through a trauma in the last couple of days.”

“Some people have lost their lives; a lot of people have lost their businesses.”

“All of us have lost something in the last couple of days and we need to accept that, understand that, and also embrace what I think is going to be a new normal for a while.”

“This is a marathon. We need to sustain what we’ve done in the last two days for a very long time.”

“We’ll all need to acknowledge a horrific and shocking event that will forever change us.”

“How it changes us will be determined BY HOW WE RESPOND.”

“If we are patient and generous and brave, if we understand that it will take years to rebuild, we can rally around the opportunities associated with change.”

“If we complain, if we decide it’s more than we can manage, it will become more than we can manage, and we will be left to our sadness.”

“Leadership will require folks who can make us believe we’re up to the task.”

“IF THEY DO THAT, ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE!”

But how can this be possible?

This can be possible because our brains were created to flourish in times like this. How? They believe whatever we tell them, whether it is true or not. Another way to express this is, “Our brain believes what we decide to believe” unconditionally.

So when we decide to complain (because our complaints come from the decisions we are making to complain), or we decide that it is “more than we can manage,” it will become more than we can manage. As Henry Ford expressed it so succinctly, “Whether you believe you can, or cannot, you’re usually right.”

There is another way

However, when we decide to be patient and generous and brave (for these are decisions we can also make), we can indeed rally around the opportunities to help, or to volunteer, to just be there for someone who needs to cry.

The most wonderful part

However, here is the most wonderful part about your brain, dear reader. Your feelings of kindness, your feelings of caring for someone who is hurting, your feelings of love, come from those decisions.

And here’s an even better part. When you do decide to be giving, or patient, or generous, or brave, your brain says, “OK!” and then does everything it can to give you the patience, and the generosity, and the bravery you need to not only make it through this difficult time, but to flourish.

Flourish in what; in the marvelous gifts every single one of us have been given. Mine is to write, others are to give, others are to encourage, others are to simply be there for someone when we are needed most.

Wow!

