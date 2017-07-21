The benefits of getting new eyes and new ways of thinking

By: Steven Campbell

They didn’t fix my eyes last Monday…they replaced them!

I am now typing without glasses…for the first time in 55 years!

When I was 16, everything was blurry and I thought that was normal. When they gave me glasses, I saw it wasn’t.

When I was 70, everything looked cloudy.

Again, I thought that was normal.

However, when my ophthalmologist put me on a phoropter, he showed me it wasn’t. The cataracts in my eyes were making everything cloudy.

So on Monday, they did not fix the lenses in my eyes, they replaced them! And not only that, they replaced them with something far better!

How many times have we said to ourselves, “This is the way I see myself!” Or “I’m just this way!” or “This is the way I was brought up” or “I’ve always felt this way!” or “I’ve always been this way!” or “I’m stuck being this way!” or “I can’t change who I am!”

And we think this is normal!

Remember that our brain believes what we tell it, without question. So when we do say, “This is the way I see myself!” or “I’m just this way!” or “This is the way I was brought up” or “I’ve always felt this way!” or “I’ve always been this way!” or “I’m stuck being this way!” or “I can’t change who I am,” our brains immediately agree, and then become obsessed with making these statements true.

And we think this is normal!

Now hold onto your seat dear reader! Everything you are doing today is primarily based on what you are saying to yourself, about yourself, today! This means that, just as they replaced the lenses in my eyes with lenses which enable me to see far better than I have for most of my life, we can replace what we are saying to ourselves, about ourselves, this second!!! This includes, “This is the way I see myself!” or “I’m just this way!” or “This is the way I was brought up” or “I’ve always felt this way!” or “I’ve always been this way!” or “I’m stuck being this way!” or “I can’t change who I am.”

Three Ways to Replace Our Thinking

So, here are three ways we can replace what we are telling ourselves when faced with really hard stuff?

We can isolate

“Yes! This part of my life is really hard. But everything in my life is NOT bad. In fact, there are parts which are very good, or healthy, or moving in the right direction. I have decided not to allow the bad in my life be an umbrella that shades out the good.”

We can temporalize

“Yes! My life is really hard right now….and it will take me a while to get back on my feet, but I am in the process of doing so, and someday I will! Life is a moving picture, and things are always changing!”

And we can say, “Yes! Stuff happens!” (There is a better word for “stuff,” but I won’t use it here.)

Many of us choose to carry too much of the blame because we think that is normal. However, we are not always the source of our problems. Stuff happens to ALL of us!

What is even more exiting is that our feelings follow our beliefs. When we replace what we are believing, our feelings, over time, are also replaced!

Wow!

Steven Campbell is the author of “Making Your Mind Magnificent” and conducts “The Winners Circle” every two months at Sonoma Mountain Village in RP. Contact Steven at 480-5007 or go his website at stevenrcampbell.com to ask about his one-day free monthly seminar.