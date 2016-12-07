The beautiful Fly Agaric mushroom now in full bloom

By: Bill Hanson

The Sportsmen’s Report

One of the most beautiful mushrooms to find is now in full bloom.

A gilled mushroom, Amanita Muscaria (Fly Agaric) it emerges from a cottony egg in the litter as a speckled red ball. In a day or so the ball opens to a more common mushroom shape.

The speckles become little golden flecks on a red/orange skin, and the underside opens as a beautiful, delicate skirt surrounding a bright stem.

If you want to dig it up, dig deeply below the mushroom base, as the goal is to get under the ‘egg’ which may not be visible.

Digging up the whole mushroom is actually beneficial to the future of any mushroom. In doing so you have released more spore than nature can. With a soft brush, clean off any dirt on the base and stem.

This one has a very short life once picked, and the next day it will be a wrinkled mess, a shadow of its former self. To get a good look at this beauty, search Google Image for Fly Agaric.

You will recognize it from Disney cartoons and in illustrated stories, as it is often drawn with big white polka-dots. The Muscaria is in the family, Amanitacae which means some of her relatives are killers.

This delicate beauty is mildly poisonous, meaning it won’t kill you if you eat it.

In fact, there are some who believe it to be a hallucinogenic, so it’s best to just admire its natural beauty.

New day trip gem

On the day-trip front there is a new gem, at least new to me. The Presidio occupies some of the most beautiful land in our state, stretching along the waterfront from Baker Beach, around and under the Golden Gate Bridge and clear down to Fort Mason. This was one of the first occupied military sites since the Spanish owned Northern California. Years ago it was declared surplus by the government and given over to a huge trust.

Today, many buildings have been restored and are open to the public. The Officers Club is still the center of the new Presidio, beautifully restored with an eye to historic accuracy. The Disney Museum and Lucas Films are available along with historic and beautiful commercial sites. There is a free bus that runs two loops. Loop one covers Crissy Field and Fort Point under the bridge, while loop two covers the interior segments out to Fort Baker and back to the beginning. The shuttle is free with many, many hop-off, hop-on stops. To get more information on this gem go to www.presidio.gov or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and others. It’s less than a one-hour drive and free, but for bridge toll and gas. There are many commercial eateries, but packing a picnic lunch and a glass of wine on a well-placed blanket is part of the unparalleled beauty of the Presidio experience. If you’re a dedicated shopper I’m sure there are places to spend your money.

The feeling is relaxed and helpful, the Presidio Trust is diligent when it comes to public interest.

Recently I wrote of the local chapter of the Well-Armed Women of the Wine Country WineCountryTWAW@gmail.com.

One gift idea in that vein is to buy a gun to fit a woman’s hand at one of the two best gun stores in the North Bay right here in our town, The Sportsman's Warehouse and B-2 on Redwood Drive near Highway 116.

Buy her the weapon and leave the gun at the shop, take a plastic gun and put it in the box so there is something under the tree for Christmas morning. After Christmas she can fill out the paperwork for a background check and the required wait time.

Sign her up for a class with the Well-Armed Women Wine Country Chapter to keep those close to you safe.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.