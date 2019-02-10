The bandstand-1983

By: Irene Hilsendager

The story of the bandstand and the rebirth of La Plaza Park started when Vito Paulekas and Karl Franzoni were threatened with arrest while building the bandstand in the plaza-an “illegal structure” not sanctioned by the city-but they prevailed and the bandstand born to controversy, began its stormy life.

It immediately became the center for a new energy in town. Large crowds began to gather on weekends, lured by free electrified rock ’n roll. City council meetings played host to two disparate factions; one wanted more music facilities, bandboxes for kids; the other demanded user fees, permits and an end to amplified music.

The grass was made to turn green. Picnic tables and benches and were built and installed by concerned citizens-often for free-and gradually the La Plaza Park became the comfortable gathering place it is today.

