The Voice enters into 25th year

The start of February marked the beginning of The Community Voice’s 25th year of providing news coverage for the Rohnert Park-Cotati-Penngrove area.

The editorial and advertising staff at The Voice understand the importance of a newspaper to its community. Whether it involves reporting on the damage done by inclement weather, controversies on the school board or city councils, the local sports teams or on what’s happening with the elder community, The Voice has been and will continue to be the local area’s primary source of information.

One source the newspaper relies upon is input from the community. Some of the best and most important stories printed in The Community Voice originated from tidbits gathered from our readers.

We here at The Voice want to continue telling your stories, so if you have an idea you believe will make a good story, do not hesitate to inform us. The Community Voice has established a foothold in the area during its years of service.

Those who currently are on staff are merely caretakers for your local newspaper.

For those who favor technology over hard print, The Community Voice’s website, www.thecommunityvoice.com, has been upgraded and is adaptable to cell phones, tablets or home computers.