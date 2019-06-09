The Sonoma-Marin fair is giving away $35k in awards & scholarships

Students pursuing careers in agriculture are invited to apply for a chance to be recognized for their achievements

The Sonoma-Marin Fair gives away about $35k dollars each year in award money and scholarships for those who apply and participate. Most of these awards are funded through sponsorship, local families, and businesses interested in rewarding students pursuing careers in agriculture or who are emerging leaders.

Another great award for high school ag students is the President’s Cup – Outstanding FFA Exhibitor and the Directors’ Cup – Outstanding 4-H Exhibitor. Both of these pay up to $450 in award and scholarship monies. Qualifications are based on the students’ leadership, citizenship, project work, community service, academic achievement, personal poise, and oral ability during an interview. This is a great opportunity for students to showcase their overall success as a civic leader, not just in agriculture.

New for 2019, the Sonoma-Marin Fair has added an exhibit competition for FFA chapters to create a showcase display in one of the livestock Barns during Fair. The Agribusiness Showcase competition is sponsored by the Parks Home Ranch and pays $500 for first place.

Anyone interested in applying for one of this year’s scholarships can find more information in the 2019 Participants’ Guidebook. The deadline to apply is early June. The guidebook can be picked up for free at many local Chambers of Commerce, Sonoma County Library branches and at the Sonoma-Marin Fair’s Administration Office, located at 175 Fairgrounds Drive in Petaluma. You can also download a digital copy from the Fair’s website at Sonoma-marinfair.org/scholarships.

Mark your calendars for a summer to remember during “Eight Decades of Fun” at the Sonoma-Marin Fair, June 19-23, 2019. Enjoy heart-warming entertainment during the World’s Ugliest Dog® Contest, the thrill of Sprint Car Racing, and the joy of connecting with our local agricultural community. For details, visit sonoma-marinfair.org or call (707) 283-3247. Be the first to know about all of the fun by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.