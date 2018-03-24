The SRJC presents The Fabulous Poulenc Trio

The March concert of the Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music Series will feature the outstanding Poulenc Trio. On Friday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m., the Trio will take the Newman Auditorium stage and share their many years of musical talent and bring the brilliance of chamber music to the North Bay. The Poulenc Trio is the most active touring piano-wind chamber music ensemble in the world. Since its founding in 2003, the trio has performed in 45 U.S. states and at music festivals around the world, including the Ravello Festival in Italy, the San Miguel de Allende Festival in Mexico and the White Nights Festival in Russia, where the group toured and premiered two new works with violinist Hilary Hahn.

The New York Times praised the trio for its “elegant rendition” of Piazzolla’s Tangos. The Washington Post said the trio “does its namesake proud” in “an intriguing and beautifully played program” with “convincing elegance, near effortless lightness and grace.” A recent performance in Florida – for which the Palm Beach Post praised the group’s “polished loveliness” and the Palm Beach Daily News said the “potent combination” of oboe, bassoon and piano had “captured the magic of chamber music”—was rebroadcast on American Public Media’s nationally syndicated radio program, Performance Today. The trio has garnered positive attention in recent full-length profiles by Chamber Music magazine, and by the Double Reed Journal.

The Poulenc Trio has a strong commitment to commissioning, performing and recording new works from living composers. The trio has greatly expanded the repertoire available for the oboe, bassoon and piano, with no fewer than 22 new works written for and premiered by the group. City box office

Phone: 415-392-4400

TheWeb : www.cityboxoffice.com

Fax: 415-986-0411

Mail:180 Redwood St., Suite 100, San Francisco, CA 94102

Ticket information:

Three Concert Packages: $76

Single Ticket Prices: $29.75$18.7 For youth under 16 & students with ID.For more information call, 707-527-4372 or www.santarosa.edu/chamberconcerts .