The Rohnert Park Sister City Committee is in full swing

The Committee members are Cyrel Tramel, Chairman; Gay Deady, Treasurer; Olga Senyk, longest serving member; Sachiko Knappman, dedicated outgoing Chair and Shari Lorenz, a new appointee. Two Student Ambassadors will arrive March 24 and stay with the host family until April 1. The students are Shota, a young man interested in sports and hamburgers and Coco, a young woman who plays drums in the high school orchestra and has taken Calligraphy for ten years. There will be a formal mayoral reception March 29 from 2-4 p.m. in the garden room in the community center and the students will do a presentation about our Sister City, Hashimoto, to teach our community more about it. They will also perform a Tea Ceremony. This is open to the public.