Coached by Sean McLaughlin, posed with their first-place trophies after defeating the San Francisco Waves Sunday at Magnolia Park, 11-1. Rohnert Park hosted the Rebel Classic over the weekend and the final two teams played against each other Sunday. This is the fifth tournament win for the 12U McLaughlin team, they will play in their seventh tournament this coming weekend July 27-29 in Sonoma and are hoping to bring home one last win. Jane Peleti