The Rancho Cotati Rotary Club hosts Humanitarian Award dinner

Do you wish to participate in the first Humanitarian Awards hosted by the Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati? The Rotary Club is seeking applicants from Rohnert Park, Cotati and the Penngrove neighborhoods. The individual who is nominated must perform their community service in the immediate area. This award is designed for people who selflessly give their time and energy to improve the betterment of our communities.

The three awards will be presented during the event April 12, 2019 at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. The Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati will donate $1,000 for first place, second place will receive $750 and $500 for third place for their respective cause.

For nominating an individual, please see page seven of this week’s issue. Applications will be available in the Community Voice newspaper through March 1 and are available at participating merchants which are listed.