The Native Daughters host CA Admission Day

Community
September 13, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Gore in tune Community Events Calendar September 14, 2018 through September 27, 2018 CPI North Bay fire recovery RP Founders’ Day Oct. 6 Community Events Calendar September 7, 2018 through September 20, 2018 Let’s talk Turkey Community Events Calendar August 31, 2018 through September 13, 2018 JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria hold fundraiser Save Rancho Adobe FPD Get your hula on for the Penngrove luau Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati Community Events Calendar August 24, 2018 through September 6, 2018 Newest report finds new growth on rare Cotati albino Chimera Tree It takes a village to honor its past Community Events Calendar August 10, 2018 through August 23, 2018 Who you going to call? Cotati’s early morning breakfast Community Events Calendar August 17, 2018 through August 30, 2018 Photography Show 20/30 club & Kohl’s outfit students A new strategy for the Cotati Chamber of Commerce Garbage rate increase may keep compostable materials in county Backpack drive event this Sunday A warm day with dancing and good food Cotati approves financial support for Chamber of Commerce Kenneth Bradley, a local photographer showcasing Cotati Lions Club installs new officers Service dog dreams come true for heart attack survivor Community Events Calendar June 29, 2018 through July 12, 2018 Community Events Calendar August 3, 2018 through August 16, 2018 To Pondor Mobility is freedom…with a Purple Heart truck run Community Events Calendar June 22, 2018 through July 5, 2018 Community Events Calendar July 27, 2018 through August 9, 2018 An evening at scout’s twilight camp Songbird Community Healing Center & Stones Throw Gifts are combined RP wants to attract more retail Community Events Calendar July 20, 2018 through August 2, 2018 Cotati residents put on their dancing shoes Community raising funds to protect firefighters Free lunch in RP and Cotati aims to combat summer hunger New SSU chief of police aims to enhance outreach and school safety Community Events Calendar June 15, 2018 through June 28, 2018 Community Events Calendar July 13, 2018 through July 26, 2018 Penngrove powers up its engines Opinion Editorial Safety in the newsroom Community Events Calendar July 6, 2018 through July 19, 2018 Giving for good, make an impact in your community

The Native Daughters host CA Admission Day

  • Getting information on Admission Day, Carrie Fanladers and her children Jacob, Caleb, and 3-year-old Violet helped to celebrate Admission Day at the Rohnert Park Library. Robert Grant

By: Irene Hilsendager
September 14, 2018

Sept. 9 is a day of observance to commemorate the anniversary of the 1850 admission of California into the Union as the 31st state. The Native Daughters of the Golden West Home hosted the small gathering in front of the local library to let residents know about the admittance as a free state. 

In 1849, Californians looked to statehood and after a heated debate in the U.S. Congress because of the slavery issue, California entered the Union as a free, non-slavery state by the Compromise of 1850.

The area became a part of Mexico in 1821 following its successful war for independence but was ceded to the United States in 1848 after the Mexican-American War, the western part of Alta California then was organized and admitted as the 31st state Sept. 9, 1850.

The Native Daughters of the Golden West chose the name of Cotati Parlor #299 back in Dec. of 1948. Any individual who is born in California may become members of the Order of the Native Daughters of the Golden West. The Daughters are very active in charitable giving such as a children’s foundation that needs medical aid and scholarships and members also experience California’s heritage and make friends and friendships that last forever.

If you wish to learn more about the Native Daughters of the Golden West, contact the Cotati Parlor # 299 membership chairperson, Laurie Edgar at 707-665-5191. Complete a membership application with proof of California birth and attend an initiation ceremony, or become an affiliate member by completing the written initiation.

Love of California is evident in the Order’s unceasing efforts to promote the study of her romantic history and reverence for the memory of the sturdy Pioneer Fathers and Mothers, the founders of our great state.

Cotati Parlor #299 currently meets on the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. in Santa Rosa, CA.