The Native Daughters host CA Admission Day

By: Irene Hilsendager

Sept. 9 is a day of observance to commemorate the anniversary of the 1850 admission of California into the Union as the 31st state. The Native Daughters of the Golden West Home hosted the small gathering in front of the local library to let residents know about the admittance as a free state.

In 1849, Californians looked to statehood and after a heated debate in the U.S. Congress because of the slavery issue, California entered the Union as a free, non-slavery state by the Compromise of 1850.

The area became a part of Mexico in 1821 following its successful war for independence but was ceded to the United States in 1848 after the Mexican-American War, the western part of Alta California then was organized and admitted as the 31st state Sept. 9, 1850.

The Native Daughters of the Golden West chose the name of Cotati Parlor #299 back in Dec. of 1948. Any individual who is born in California may become members of the Order of the Native Daughters of the Golden West. The Daughters are very active in charitable giving such as a children’s foundation that needs medical aid and scholarships and members also experience California’s heritage and make friends and friendships that last forever.

If you wish to learn more about the Native Daughters of the Golden West, contact the Cotati Parlor # 299 membership chairperson, Laurie Edgar at 707-665-5191. Complete a membership application with proof of California birth and attend an initiation ceremony, or become an affiliate member by completing the written initiation.

Love of California is evident in the Order’s unceasing efforts to promote the study of her romantic history and reverence for the memory of the sturdy Pioneer Fathers and Mothers, the founders of our great state.

Cotati Parlor #299 currently meets on the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. in Santa Rosa, CA.