The National Heirloom Exposition celebrates a world of flavor!

The National Heirloom Expo is the world’s largest celebration of pure food and heirloom gardening. Now in its ninth year, the expo draws more than 20,000 gardeners, farmers, homesteaders and heirloom enthusiasts to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa for three days of lectures, workshops, tastings and fun. This year’s expo will be held September 10th, 11th and 12th. It’s bigger and better than ever!

The expo offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn from some of the best minds working in gardening, sustainable agriculture, non-GMO activism, and heirloom seed protection and preservation. Each year, more than 100 experts volunteer their time to share knowledge through lectures, workshops and panel discussions. Many leading seed savers and plant collectors from around the globe will share seeds, stories and education at the seed swap, which has been expanded to all three days and moved to the main exposition hall.

The produce is the real star of the show at the expo, and a trip around the fairgrounds is like an international adventure in heirloom seeds and vegetables. Inside — and outside — the main expo hall, thousands of varieties of amazing fruits and vegetables are all clearly displayed and labeled. The watermelon and tomato tastings are always a crowd favorite, as is the giant pumpkin contest, which will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10th. The National Heirloom Expo also includes demonstrations and exhibits ranging from natural fiber weaving to bonsai, honeybees and soap making. It truly is America’s celebration of heirloom life.

The kids’ area at the expo is bigger and better in 2019, too. Classes, tastings, games, and non-GMO fun await budding gardeners in Finley Hall all three days of the event! Last year over 5,000 school children participated in the expo, and school groups and tours are always welcome.

The expo also features three packed days of traditional music on the outdoor stage, from folk to gospel, mariachi to bluegrass, Western swing to Irish and more. The old-time fiddling contest draws some of America’s best fiddle players, too.

For more information, visit theheirloomexpo.com. Follow the expo on Facebook @HeirloomExpo or on Twitter @heirloomexpo.