‘The Music Man’ to hit SRJC stage on Nov. 25

The Santa Rosa Junior College Theatre Arts Department will present performances of “The Music Man” from Nov. 25-Dec. 11 in Burbank Auditorium, under the direction of John Shillington.

The award-winning musical is recommended for ages six and above and is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Parking permits are required and available for $4 on campus lots.

Based on a story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey, “The Music Man” reveals trouble in River City. When smooth-talking con man Harold Hill arrives in a small, tight-knit town in Iowa, he expects to trick its residents with his elaborate moneymaking scheme. But when the stern (and pretty) librarian catches his eye, he struggles to keep his scheme afloat.

For more details on show times, tickets, and other SRJC shows this season, go to https://theatrearts.santarosa.edu/. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the box office at (707) 527-4307.