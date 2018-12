By: Joshua Farestveit-Moore

The Marin Catholic Wildcats defeated the Rancho Cotate Cougars Friday evening, 7-2, and knocked them out of the running for the NCS Playoff Championship.

The Cougars put up a strong defense that kept the Wildcats within a one touchdown lead, but the loss of their starting quarterback, Jared Stocker, to injury and a lackluster offensive performance failed to capitalize.

More to follow...