The “Disney” concert in the TAG building

By: Irene Hilsendager

The Rancho Cotate High School Music Department presented its first concert in the new theatre, art and gymnasium building with a packed house.

Director Tim Decker started the evening with a roaring rendition of the Mickey Mouse March and went directly into Fastasmic, Raiders March, Grim Grinning Ghosts and finally a rip-roaring stomping and clapping tune of Zip-A-Dee-Do-Dah.

Conductor Tim pushed a few buttons and an enormous screen came down from the ceiling which then featured a Disney slide show with the Rancho Cotate band recording music in the workshop while taking their spring trip to Disneyland.

Another foot stomper was Jabba Flow which was enjoyed by babies up to grandpas and grandmas.

The choir dressed in concert red and black was standing in front of beautiful light wood colored acoustical panels. The black curtain hangings were made of a velvet-like material and looked as if they should be hanging in a castle.

Music director, Tim Decker was named as Director of the Year at the Championship Competition Sat. night.

After the conclusion of the concert, Director Decker said, “In all the years I have been teaching, this is the first time I have not addressed the audience to stack chairs.”