The Discovery Church disperses free school supplies

Isabella Vera, 9 and a soon to be 4th grader at Thomas Page Academy, receives free school supplies from a member of The Discovery Church. The Discovery Church handed out items such as backpacks, clothes, binders, paper, pencils, etc., Sunday at the Rohnert Park Community Center. Anyone needing supplies were welcome to stop by and get what they needed and in addition, free hotdogs, chips and a drink were given out to everyone. This is an annual event for the church and they hope it grows bigger every year. Jane Peleti