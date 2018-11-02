News
The Community Voice endorses candidates

By: The Community Voice Staff
The Community Voice is the local newspaper and has the Rohnert Park community and school district in its best interest. We want to participate in the economic growth of the city which includes supporting the downtown, the understanding need for affordable housing and having strong public safety. We also believe there should be equality in education and proper leadership at the helm of the school district. As a rule, the newspaper never gets involved in endorsing either party in any election. This year we feel it is imperative for us to get involved and let the people get a chance to decide on all candidates and measures. We are not here to benefit ourselves but to give voters a choice of candidates and their platforms to best serve the community.

Therefore, we endorse the following for the Rohnert Park City Council; Pam Stafford has been mayor several times and has led the city through good and bad times serving for 12 years on the city council. Gerard Giudice has been a city business man for many years and is very involved with the Planning Commission, Rotary and SAY.

The school board candidates that we endorse are Joe Cimino, Leff Brown and Chrissa Gillies.

We also support Measure W which will help to keep the Rancho Adobe Fire doors open.