The California Highway Patrol implements a regional effort to save lives

Saving lives is the core mission of the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

In order to accomplish this mission, the CHP Santa Rosa Area Office will use a federal grant to conduct a regional traffic safety campaign in Sonoma County. The project started on October 1, 2019 and ends on September 30, 2020.

The Santa Rosa Area CHP will deploy officers for enhanced enforcement on the United States 101;State Routes 1, 12, 116, and 128; as well as unincorporated county roads such as River Road, Bennett Valley Road, Bodega Highway, Petaluma Hill Road, Lakeville Hwy, and Occidental Road, where the

CHP has jurisdiction. This traffic safety effort will also include a community-based task force and a public awareness and education campaign to reinforce key traffic safety messages.

“The CHP is committed to reducing the number of injury and fatal crashes occurring in Sonoma County,” said CHP Captain Aristotle Wolfe, Commander of the Santa Rosa Area CHP Office. “In partnership with local police agencies, elected officials, Caltrans, and Sonoma County Transportation and Public Works, we have already begun to focus on known high-injury county roads and state highways. This grant will help build momentum on the CHP’s enforcement and education efforts, while our traffic safety partners remain ever vigilant for engineering solutions to make our roads safer for the communities we serve. We only ask that those communities do what they can to help: slow down, wear seatbelts, and put distractions away while driving. Together, we can make a difference.”

According to the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, between October 1, 2016 and September 30, 2017, there were 1,538 people injured and killed in traffic crashes on state highways and unincorporated roads patrolled by the Santa Rosa Area CHP. The top primary crash factors were unsafe speed, improper turning, impaired driving, automobile right-of-way, wrong side of road violations. In addition to this enhanced enforcement, officers will continue to be vigilant and enforce distracted driving and occupant restraint violations.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.