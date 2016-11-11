‘The Bluebird’ hits SSU stage Dec. 1-10

The Sonoma State University Dept. of Theatre Arts & Dance will present the play “The Bluebird” from Dec. 1-10 in the Evert B. Person Theatre.

“The Bluebird” takes audiences on a journey through the eyes of a young boy struggling through tough times. A magical holiday snow globe takes the boy on a fantastical journey of adventures to the Lands of Memory, Palaces of Night and Luxury, where he finds the secret of true happiness.

This main stage production provides a much-needed reminder of how important it is to appreciate the simple things in life.

Based on the play “The Blue Bird,” by Maurice Maeterlinck, this adaptation by playwright Alison Farina has been updated to resonate with today’s audience.

Show times are: 10 a.m., Dec. 1 and 7 (student matinees); 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10; and 2 p.m., Dec. 4.

Admission prices range from $5 to $17. SSU students are admitted free to all productions with valid student ID. Tickets are $10 for non-SSU students and seniors; $15 for SSU faculty and staff; and $17 standard admission. Admission is $5 for all ticket buyers offered for “$5 Friends & Family Night.” Tickets are available online at http://www.sonoma.edu/theatreanddance/productions/bluebird_fall_2016.html. Tickets also can be purchased at the box office, located on the first floor of the Student Center. On performance nights, depending on the venue, the Evert B. Person Theatre or Ives Hall box office will open one hour prior to the event start time. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour prior to all performances.