The ‘66, not ‘73 Giants own record

By: Irene Hilsendager

Cotati’s minor league Giants will hold the record for the best season in the Cotati Little League but it is not the 1973 Giants.

In 1966, what was then known as the College View Little League and later became the Cotati Little League, the minor league Giants finished the season with a 17-0-1 record which has been unsurpassed since.

Last month, the 1973 minor Giants, under the direction of manager Roger Maves and coaches Frank Walker and David Nathan, finished out their schedule undefeated with a 12-0 record to be the first team ever to go without a loss or tie.

The monkey wrench was thrown into the works when it was learned that according to the Little League manual, a six-team league must play at least a 15-game schedule.

So the Giants were forced to make up three games that had been postponed during the regular season and the damage was done when the Mets upset them 17-11.

The Giants won their other two re-scheduled games to end the season 14-1 and lose the record for the best season.

John Ferina and assistant Walt Eggert coached the 1966 team and today a few members of the original Giants players are still involved in baseball of some sort. In 1966 the team was made up of eight players playing their first year of baseball and six of whom were only 8 years old at the time.

Members of the 1966 team were: Don Biggie, Alvin Bresciani, Wayne Eggert, Jimmy Ferina, Marty Ferina, Ken Halliday, Tom Menghini, Russell Morita, Scott Mulliken, Don Munger, Mike Murphy, Ernie Stearnes and Lonnie Wong.

The irony of the thing is that the headline on the story for the 1966 Giants, printed in the Press Democrat, read “Giants Envy This Record.”

The article was submitted by Mrs. Anneliese Eggert and one could say that the headline is appropriate for today’s Giants.

