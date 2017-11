By: Jane Peleti

The 51st Homecoming King, Logan Reese and Queen Raquel Mancilla, were crowned during the Homecoming Rally at Rancho Cotate High School Friday, October 27th. Due to the fires, homecoming had to be rescheduled and the Homecoming Royalty were presented a day earlier during the rally. Also, announced to Homecoming Court were the Princesses from the freshmen class, Kaila Misi, Sophomore class, Kenadi Akin and Junior class, Kennia Balderas.