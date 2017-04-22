Kids & Pets
April 22, 2017
The 1st graders at University Elementary learn about birds

April 21, 2017

Kali Wilson, 1st grader at University Elementary School, stands next to her paper mache owl she made and presented at the Bird Power Project Exhibit at the school Thursday, April 13.  The 1st graders learned everything there was to know about birds, they went to Rancho Cotate High School and spent time in the pottery class making bird baths and then in the woodshop to make bird houses.  Besides presenting everything they created at the exhibit, two members from the Bird Rescue Center were there with owls to show the kids and there were tables with arts and craft supplies so kids could make nests.            Jane Peleti