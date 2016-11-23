Community
November 23, 2016
Thanksgiving food drive extended

November 25, 2016
 
The Thanksgiving food drive sponsored by the office of Rohnert Park chiropractor Patrick Walsh was scheduled to end on Nov. 19, but the effort has been such a success it has been extended through the end of November. Belen Lopez, left, a receptionist at Walsh’s office, accepts a donation from Ricardo Santiago. From now until the end of the month, existing patients who bring in 10 cans of food will receive a free extra adjustment. New patients who bring in 10 cans of food will receive a free spinal nerve scan, a spinal exam and a spinal x-ray. Call 584-5678 to schedule an appointment.
Dave Williams
 