Thanks to all who helped with our senior gift project

By: Julie Ann Soukoulis

This week in lieu of my column I would like to humbly thank our community for their generosity towards the Be a Santa to a Senior giving tree program Home Instead Senior Care fosters each year.

Thank you for helping us reach out to seniors in our community through your involvement in the Be a Santa to a Senior program.

We had identified deserving seniors who could benefit from our Christmas giving tree program, many isolated and lonely underserved aging adults right here in our own community. Next, we connected with partners here in town where we could place these giving trees. A huge thank you to Oliver’s Market in Cotati and Raley’s in Rohnert Park for allowing us to place trees in their stores for all their shoppers to take a tag, then shop for the seniors whose requests stirred something in their soul.

We collected the donated gifts and then hosted a wrapping party to get them all wrapped and delivered in time for Christmas.

I wish to send a special thank you to the local American Sewing Guild, who designed and sewed walker bags for aging seniors living in skilled nursing facilities. These were thoughtful, practical and beautifully crafted gifts that I know will be enjoyed and loved by our senior recipients. They were just lovely.

Last but not least, I wish to express my gratitude to the Rohnert Park Chapter of Realtors for their generosity towards the program. They are always so dedicated to buying the perfect gift for their tag recipient and very diligent in making a beautiful holiday for their senior gift recipient, knowing this may be the only gift or visitor that aging adult may receive for Christmas.

The huge generosity this community has shown year after year to underserved aging adults right here in Rohnert Park/Cotati is remarkable. Through the efforts of volunteers like yourself, the community was able to bring joy to the lives of hundreds of seniors this year. We thoroughly enjoyed working with you on Be a Santa to a Senior and thank you very much for your help in making this wonderful program such a success.

We hope you will join us again next year in this worthy cause.

Enjoy yourself. Remember the greatest gift this time of year is your time. Share a little with your aging loved one, an elderly neighbor or friend.

All the best for a healthy and happy new year to you all.

Julie Ann Soukoulis is the owner of Home Instead Senior care office in Rohnert Park, mother of two and passionate about healthy living at all ages. Having cared for her parents, she understands your struggles and aims, through her website, www.homeinstead.com/sonoma to educate and encourage seniors and caregivers. Have a caregiving or aging concern? She’d love to hear from you at 586-1516 anytime.