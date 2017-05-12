Thank A Teacher

By: Naps

(NAPS)—Although National Teacher Appreciation Week begins on Sunday, May 7, 2017, any time is a good time to acknowledge all the teachers who make a positive impact on children’s lives.

Send A Free Thank-You Video E-card

To help facilitate giving thanks to our nation’s often undervalued K–12 teachers, the national nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org offers a free and easy way to thank teachers. Kicking off April 17, it allows people to preschedule free digital video thank-you e-cards, which the nonprofit will automatically send out during Teacher Appreciation Week.

“We wanted to make it easy for people to shower their teachers with gratitude during Teacher Appreciation Week,” says Ann Ness, executive director of AdoptAClassroom.org. “We believe our video e-cards will put smiles on the faces of our nation’s teachers.”

To preschedule free video e-cards, go to adoptaclassroom.org/ThankATeacher, enter your teacher’s name and e-mail address, select your favorite video e-card and add a personal message. AdoptAClassroom.org will automatically send all e-cards out beginning May 7.

Join Sheryl Crow

Nine-time Grammy Award–winning singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow wants everyone to understand the importance of thanking teachers.

“We need to support the teachers who changed our lives for the better; teaching is the most important job that exists,” said Crow. “Join me and AdoptAClassroom.org in letting teachers know how important and appreciated they are for the work they do.”

As a former teacher who comes from a family of teachers, Crow understands just how challenging the profession can be.

On average, U.S. teachers spend $600 a year purchasing school supplies for their classrooms and students. Twenty percent of teachers spend more than $1,000 annually.

Give teachers your support this Teacher Appreciation Week. In addition to sending a meaningful thank-you e-card, you can make a donation to your favorite teacher on AdoptAClassroom.org to show your gratitude.

As an award-winning 501(c)(3), AdoptAClassroom.org makes it easy for individual donors and corporate sponsors to donate funds to K–12 classrooms in public, private and charter schools throughout the United States. To date, AdoptAClassroom.org has donated more than $30 million to teachers and their classrooms.

Learn More to send a teacher an e-card or for more information, you can visit adoptaclassroom.org/ThankATeacher.

