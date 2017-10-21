Teotihuacan exhibit shows city of fire and water

By: Bill Hanson

A recent visit to the new exhibit at the San Francisco DeYoung museum titled, “Teotihuacan city of water, city of fire” gave me yet a new perspective on Mesoamerican culture. I have been a Mayan-o-phile for many years. I love that their culture here in the Americas had a developed civilization with a system of loosely aligned city states. They had an advanced calendar that the rest of the world would not equal for more than a thousand years. The Maya had a sophisticated written language (hieroglyphic) that made frequent reference to the specific dates of events chronicled on murals and carved into stones.

All this when my ancestors were living in caves and killing their dinner with sharp sticks. The Maya were the offspring of a more ancient culture, the Olmec (1400 – 400 BC), whose crude hieroglyphs were refined over centuries by the Mayan into an exacting written language. This trait is where my personal focus is, the odd almost cartoonish texts of the Maya. The Olmec are considered the earliest civilization of Mesoamerica centered in their ‘heartland,’ now known as the northern coast of the Yucatan peninsula, on the Gulf of Mexico.

What is new to me is the culture of Teotihuacan, as it grew alongside the Mayans. The Mayan flourished from ca. 100 B.C. to 900 A.D. Teotihuacan prospered from 100 B.C. to 450 A.D. The DeYoung exhibit provides strong evidence of the two at times waring against one another, integrating at times. There were many civilizations overlaid in the history of Mesoamerica, the most recognizable today were the Aztec who were in power at the time of the ‘conquest’ by Spain in 1519.

The Teotihuacan exhibit runs until February 11, 2018. Most of the artifacts are exhibited for the first time. You will see amazing displays of their art, religious figures and segments of a mural found in a tunnel under their city. The fact that so many artifacts survived the centuries to be studied today is in itself a wonder.

An insider feature is the impressive room at the top of the museum. To get there walk to the right, past the ‘ticket desk’ on the ground floor. Inside the ugly concrete room is an elevator that passes the business offices of the museum and whisks you to the top of the structure. My daughter and I were agape at the view before us; a three-sixty view of San Francisco and the Bay, a perspective I have only gotten on ‘shuttle’ flights from SF airport to Sonoma county airport. We spoke with foreign visitors who had no idea how unique the experience is. Part of the wonder of the DeYoung perch brings to mind a visit to the 'Top of The World' restaurant that was atop the north tower of the World Trade Center. Those years ago I put my toes against the glass and looked straight down at small aircraft drifting over New York City. I could feel the building sway slightly and marveled at the tiny taxis on the toy streets far below me. Like the days before our recent tragedy of October 9th, it was inconceivable how much our world would change in just a few short hours.

Go to: deyoungmuseum.org and click through for details. Do look closely at the offer to become a member of the DeYoung and Legion of Honor. The cost of a ‘senior’ membership is recovered in two visits a year. Parking can be a bear in the city, I use the parking lot under the museum. Take a right on Cabrillo Avenue from Park Presidio (often referred to as 19th Avenue.) make three rights to cross back over Park Presidio and drive east a few blocks to Ninth Avenue and turn right. Ninth will enter directly into the parking garage which will serve you during your visit. Another feature is the museum cafe on the first floor, the food is excellent and you can eat on the patio on a nice day. The De-Young is on Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, another great place to visit.

