Tending to spiritual distress with aging and illness

Health
January 27, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
It’s what’s inside that counts! The long-reaching impact of dementia How to have a better year Resolutions for your oral health  Keep your Medicare costs down When hard things happen Influenza activity is increasing throughout California The spirit of Alzheimer’s learning Part II Youth, women and dementia Halloween pirate’s gold Fall risks are sometimes simple, yet fatal Cultures differ on what makes a beautiful smile! Natural disaster threats call for preparedness plan to protect seniors The spirit of Alzheimer’s learning  Winter sun safety: What to know about protecting yourself during colder months Recommendations for screen time How to prevent bad breath War on opioids in California Help families make time for seniors during the holiday season Helping seniors with vision and hearing impairments Holiday stress-busters for harried caregivers Tips for living with low vision Improving the state of aging in America Fight flu this season by getting immunized Confirm your preparedness plans for Seniors Did you get your flu shot? If not why not? A message from the heart Using anxiety to your advantage Know your pharmacist… Know your medicine as drug prices will jump in 2019 Senate passes Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding October’s most celebrated event Our Feelings Come From Our Beliefs Making sense of the season for seniors Guilt from holiday eating How to know if you are in danger of compression fractures Psychology Today The Art of Resilience: I Have I Am…I Can The advantage of dental implants Too much of a good thing for seniors and the holidays What families’ caregivers need to know about Un-retiring in a changing economy Coping with the unpredictable life of caregiving Double duty tools: toothbrush and floss Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Amazing results with Arestin Navigating the aging journey Smoke and stress maintenance and recovery How to lower your surgery costs Healthy eating habits can benefit you and your teeth How does the body heal? Apply or renew Covered Ca. Health insurance by Jan. 15 Three gifts you can give yourself Don’t stress, clench or grind! Gratitude and positivity can inspire caregiver self-care What happens to our teeth and gums as we age? Reduce wear and tear As Autumn begins, a reminder flu season can hit seniors hard Cannabis symposium Sept. 19th Osteoporosis, osteonecrosis and dental health How dentistry handles gastric reflux disease Use it or lose it- Muscle mass as you age  Twice a victim Finding a path forward after an accident Use it or lose it- Muscle mass as you age  If it is not broken, don’t fix it! Managing your mental health with or without insurance coverage Why gardening is the most recommended exercise for seniors

Tending to spiritual distress with aging and illness

By: Julie Ann Soukoulis
January 25, 2019

Spiritual distress is prevalent in advanced aging and disease.  Spirituality supported coping has often been neglected in western medicine. This is beginning to change because patients are emphasizing the need for the medical community‘s competence in spiritual care. Spiritual care has been reportedly lacking, primarily due to medical professionals’ de-prioritization and lack of time when their dominate focus is on the patients’ medical needs.  Patients however, priorities included understanding the qualities of human connectedness and fostering these skills in their healthcare providers.

To meet patient and caregiver preferences, healthcare providers are beginning to address their spiritual concerns. More patients and caregiver-centered spiritual care provisions, are beginning to emerge.  More often than not, medical care focuses on the physical dimension of health, like controlling pain and symptoms, but in this discussion, our interest is focused on those aspects of illness that affect you as a person and might cause you to consider the deeper questions of life. Such as relating to meaning, purpose and how we cope with difficult aspects of life as spiritual questions, but this might not be the word you use. Please use whatever language you want in this discussion. Whatever word makes you comfortable and thus resonates within you.

A study by the University of Minnesota reports “Spirituality is a broad concept with room for many perspectives. In general, it includes a sense of connection to something bigger than ourselves and it typically involves a search for meaning in life. As such, it is a universal human experience—something that touches us all. People may describe a spiritual experience as sacred or transcendent or simply a deep sense of aliveness and inter-connectedness.

Some may find that their spiritual life is intricately linked to their association with a church, temple, mosque or synagogue. Others may pray or find comfort in a personal relationship with God or a higher power. Still others seek meaning through their connections to nature or art. Like your sense of purpose, your personal definition of spirituality may change throughout your life, adapting to your own experiences and relationships.”

 Some questions you may was to consider for your own spiritual and health care are:

 In terms of your own illness experience, what are the deep questions you find yourself asking these days?

What does ‘spirituality’ mean to you?

In the healthcare setting, what sort of people could best support you with any deep emotional or spiritual questions you have?

In your opinion, what should be the role of different people in providing spiritual support in healthcare? Discuss with each of a nurse, doctor, GP, chaplain, social worker, psychologist, volunteer and community faith leaders. How could these people best support you? 

Based on your own understanding of spirituality, what in your experience are the most helpful things a healthcare provider can do if a patient has spiritual concerns? Can you share an example of a caregiving interaction where you felt your spirituality was addressed?

 Discuss with your aging loved one the ‘deeper questions of life’ which arises for patients with advanced disease and aging. Family caregivers can also consider their own deeper questions to ensure they are on the same understanding of how they can best meet the spiritual needs of their loved one in their care.  A wide range of spiritual questions, problems and concerns may be discovered, arising in four categories: existential, psychological, religious and social/relational. 

 When serious illness and aging is upon us, it is commonly a time when spirituality has been re-discovered, questioned and re-established in one’s life. Whether that means discussions, religious practices re-engaged, asking for prayers, attending religious or spiritual services.  I have noticed since my own father-in- law has turned 80, he has mentioned more about God in discussions. I know it seems to bring him comfort now where in years past- he didn’t find comfort in the church or our faiths practices as he does now.

 Be mindful however, not all are open to this spiritual path when dealing with a serious illness or advanced aging.  You must palpate their openness on the topic. Some can be offended by the mention of faith or religion so follow their lead. Listen to the words they are choosing when the topic is discussed, as this will tell you where their comfort level lies.

 

Julie Ann Soukoulis is the owner of Home Instead Senior care office in Rohnert Park, mother of two and passionate about healthy living at all ages. Having cared for her own two parents, she understands your struggles and aims, through her website, www.homeinstead.com/sonoma to educate and encourage aging adults their & caregivers. Have a caregiving or aging concern?  We’d love to hear from you at Home Instead Senior Care 586-1516 anytime.

 