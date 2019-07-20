Ten new shows

Entertainment
By: Janet and Lanny Lowery
6th Street Playhouse revealed its ten-show season on Tue. July 9.  Musicals, thrillers, comedies, classics, modern comedy and drama, a bio-rock to match last year’s “Million Dollar Quartet,” the macabre and nostalgic flower power all offered at the Playhouse’s two venues, the Monroe Stage and the GK Hardt Theatre just off Railroad Square.

“The Book Club Play,” which runs from Aug. 23 through Sept. 15, 2019, on the Monroe Stage (formerly the Studio Theatre).  The play is a popular comedy about books and people who love them.  Things change in a book club when its members become the subjects of a documentary filmmaker.  A new member stirs up long-time dedicated members and comedic situations take place as the club implodes.  Sonoma County actress Jessica Headington uses her comedic talent to direct this fun production.

“Gypsy,” will open Sept. 20 and close on Oct. 20, in the GK Hardt Theatre, directed by Jared Sakren.  The 1959 musical with music by Jules Stine, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and the story by Arthur Laurents loosely based on the 1957 memoirs of strip tease artist Gypsy Rose Lee presents an overbearing mother/manager determined to push her daughter to stardom.  Well-known songs include “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “Together,” and “Let Me Entertain You.”

“Wait Until Dark,” directed by Meghan Hakes, takes place on the Monroe Stage.  This thriller, suspenseful to the end, first appeared in 1966 with Lee Remick on the stage and a year later was made into a film with Audrey Hepburn.  The drama plays on themes of darkness and light as Suzy negotiates through her sightless world.  The play opens Oct. 18 and closes Nov. 10.

“Oliver!” runs from Nov. 15 through Dec. 15 in the GK Hardt Theatre.  Directed by Patrick Nims, this well-loved musical based on Charles Dickens’ “Oliver Twist,” has much humor mixed with many popular songs such as “I’d Do Anything,” “Food, Glorious Food” and “As Long as He Needs Me.”  Follow Oliver as he searches for family and love.

“Fully Committed,” directed by Lennie Dean, shows what food snobs will do to land a table at Manhattan’s most desirable restaurant.  One actor plays forty some parts, mostly as Sam, a struggling actor who survives as an overworked and underappreciated reservationist.  The perfect show for the Monroe Stage, “Fully Committed” runs from Dec. 13 through Jan. 5, 2020.

“Buddy: the Buddy Holly Story,” directed by Greg Santos, needs all the room of the GK Hardt Theatre.  More 6th Street rock ‘n’ roll history following 2019’s “Million Dollar Quartet” appears between Jan. 10 and Feb. 9. The show will keep the audience singing and tapping to those familiar tunes such as “That’ll Be the Day,” “Chantilly Lace” and “Peggy Sue.”

“A View from the Bridge,” by Arthur Miller who wrote “Death of a Salesman,” directed by Jared Sakren, runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 23.  A familiar Miller theme, a challenge to the elusive American dream, intense and filled with passion, this play examines superficial values of 20th century Americans.

“Sweeney Todd” begins Mar. 6 and plays through April. 5 and is directed by Patrick Nims and will be presented in the GK Hardt Theatre.  Its subtitle, “The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” tells it all.  Macabre, grisly, filled with revenge, the musical has shocked and delighted audiences since 1979.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” played on the Monroe Stage and directed by Carl Jordan, opens on May 15 and closes June 14.  An Elvis impersonator becomes a lip-synching drag queen when he loses his job and he learns much about himself and life.

“Hair” closes the season as it runs from May 29 through June 28.  “The Guardian” says, “Bathed in nostalgia, ‘Hair’ is more than just a musical:  it is a social and cultural phenomenon.”  It captures the 60s flower power times.  Enjoy again such songs as “Easy to be Hard,” “Somebody to Love” and “Let the Sun Shine In.”

Time to be looking at 6th Street Playhouse’s great season packages.  Call (707) 523-4185 or go online:  www.6thstreetplayhouse.com.